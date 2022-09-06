Canada: Knife attack suspect found dead – 05/09/2022 – World

Canadian police said Monday that one of the suspects in the killing of 10 people and wounding 18 others in knife attacks in Saskatchewan province the day before was found dead. The second assailant has not yet been identified, but he may have been injured and may be seeking medical attention, the agency added.

Authorities say the suspects are brothers and are named Damien and Myles Sanderson, 30 and 31 years old, respectively – the body identified now belongs to the former. Arrest warrants were issued against the two on Monday afternoon.

Damien’s body was found in the grass next to a house that was being investigated. A spokeswoman for the local police said he had a number of injuries. Myles, meanwhile, continues to be considered a public threat by authorities, who believe he is armed.

Myles has a long criminal record. CBC News reported that he had been wanted by security forces in a provincial town in Saskatchewan since May, when he stopped showing up for meetings with the agent responsible for overseeing his probation. He served time for assault, robbery, property damage and threat.

According to the corporation, Sunday’s attacks took place in different locations in Saskatchewan, including the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon communities, and 13 crime scenes are being investigated.

The suspects fled in a black car and there are reports that they were in Regina, the provincial capital, more than 300 kilometers from the attacked areas. The alert caused the search to extend to the neighboring provinces of Manitoba and Alberta, a vast area equivalent to almost half of the European continent.

China, middle land Receive in your email the great topics of China explained and contextualized; exclusive to subscribers.

The episode ranks among the deadliest in recent Canadian history. Police say they are still investigating the motives for the crime and believe that some of the victims appear to have been targeted by the suspects, while others were attacked at random.