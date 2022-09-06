Canadian police continue to hunt for suspects in the murder of 10 people | World

Canadian police are still searching for two men they accused of murdering 10 people and injuring at least 18 in an indigenous community on Sunday.

Police began searching for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, after they allegedly stabbed people in 13 different areas of an indigenous community in Saskatchewan Province.

the attack is among the deadliest mass murders in modern world history. Canada. A note from indigenous leaders suggests the killings may be drug-related. Police said some of the victims appear to be specific targets, while others appear to be random..

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) charged each of the men with first-degree murder, attempted murder and trespass. In a statement, the RCMP said it expects to apply more charges as the investigation continues.

“To the people of Saskatchewan and beyond — please know that we are using every human, investigative and technological resource to locate and arrest the people responsible for this tragedy and to ensure their safety,” said RCMP Commander Rhonda Blackmore. Hundreds of police and officials are dedicated to the investigation, she said.

“I am shocked and devastated by today’s horrific attacks,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement. “As Canadians, we mourn with all those affected by this tragic violence and with the people of Saskatchewan.”

“This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities,” said the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations. The group represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan.

A mother of two was among 10 people killed, local media reported, citing the woman’s ex-partner.

In May, Myles Sanderson was listed as a fugitive by the Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers, a program that encourages the public to cooperate with the police. There are no further details on why he was wanted.

Indigenous people make up less than 5% of Canada’s population of about 38 million and suffer from higher levels of poverty, unemployment and a lower life expectancy than other Canadians.

The first stabbings were reported at 8:40 am and within three hours the police issued an alert of dangerous people across the province. In the afternoon, similar alerts were also issued in the neighboring provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba.