Canadian police find the body of one of the suspects in the murder of 10 people and stab wounds to 18 | World

Canadian police found, this Monday (5), one of the two suspects of having murdered 10 people and wounded at least 18 in an indigenous community on Sunday (4) dead.
Police were looking for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, after they allegedly stabbed people in 13 different areas of an indigenous community in the province of Saskatchewan.
The man who was found dead is Damien, according to police, who further detailed that his injuries did not seem to indicate that he had committed suicide.
the attack is among the deadliest mass murders in modern world history. Canada. A note from indigenous leaders suggests the killings may be drug-related.
Police said some of the victims appear to be specific targets, while others appear to be random..
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) charged each of the men with first-degree murder, attempted murder and trespass. In a statement, the RCMP said it expects to make more allegations as the investigation continues.
Canadian police search for two suspects in the killing of 10 people, on September 5, 2022 (Photo: David Stobbe/Reuters)
Hundreds of police and officials are investigating the case.
“I am shocked and devastated by today’s horrific attacks,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Sunday. “As Canadians, we mourn with all those affected by this tragic violence and with the people of Saskatchewan.”
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, a group representing 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan, said “this is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities.”
A mother of two was among 10 people killed, local media reported, citing the woman’s ex-partner.
In May, Myles Sanderson was listed as a fugitive by the Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers, a program that encourages the public to cooperate with the police. There are no further details on why he was wanted.
Indigenous people make up less than 5% of Canada’s population of about 38 million and suffer from higher levels of poverty, unemployment and a lower life expectancy than other Canadians.
The first stabbings were reported at 8:40 am and within three hours the police issued an alert of dangerous people across the province. In the afternoon, similar alerts were also issued in the neighboring provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba.