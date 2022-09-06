Canadian Tiktoker dies at 21 after skydiving for the first time

posted on 09/05/2022 16:21



Before the jump, Pardazi was taught to transition to the secondary parachute in case the main one failed. The reason why the main parachute didn’t open has not yet been discovered – (Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @ryestnya)

A 21-year-old TikTok influencer and muse died in a skydiving accident after her main parachute failed to open. A friend says it was the first time she jumped alone. The information is from the British portal daily mail.

Tanya Pardazi, a philosophy student at the University of Toronto, completed a course with the Skydive Toronto at Innisfilin Ontario, making her eligible to jump solo.

According to the skydive TorontoPardazi “launched a rapidly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time or altitude necessary for the reserve parachute to inflate.”

“The jumper was a welcome recent addition to the skydiving community and will be missed among the student’s new friends,” the company said.

According to Skydive Ontario, before the jump, Pardazi was taught to transition to the secondary parachute in case the primary one failed. The reason why the main parachute did not open has not yet been discovered.

Tanya, who reached the semifinals of the beauty pageant Miss Teen Canada 2017, she was immediately transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

She had just finished a day of ‘ground school’, where jumpers practice ground safety maneuvers, before being deemed qualified to jump alone.

The student’s friend Melody Ozgoli told the CTV News Toronto that this was the young woman’s first time jumping alone.

“Tanya was interested in anything new and adventurous,” Ozgoli said. “Life was too boring for her and she was always trying to do something adventurous. She really lived every second to the fullest,” she said.

“This is the biggest shock for us. It’s very difficult to process. It’s been a few days, but we still don’t believe it,” added Ozgoli.

Tanya Pardazi had 100k followers on TikTok, where she posted videos talking about various topics including ancient aliens, art history and animal science.

On social media, fans of the influencer responded to her death in disbelief.

“Rest in peace my friend. I’m sorry you were taken away from us so soon. I hope the afterlife is everything you imagined and more, until we meet again,” wrote one fan.

Another added: “I literally can’t believe she’s gone. I’ve never met her but she’s a huge inspiration to me.”