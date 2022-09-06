Candidate who protested against Zema found by family members – Politica

The environmentalist would have been taken to the Special Criminal Court, in the Padre Eustquio neighborhood. (photo: reproduction / social networks)

The family of candidate for state deputy and environmentalist, Felipe Gomes, managed to locate him after a few hours without knowing his whereabouts. He was detained by the Military Police (PM) after arguing with Governor Romeu Zema (Novo), on Monday morning (5/9), in Barreiro, in BH.

In conversation with the report of the State of Minesthe environmentalist’s sister, Joana, said that the family had just arrived at the Special Criminal Court, in Bairro Padre Eustquio, where he was taken.

According to Joana, the family has not yet been able to talk to Felipe, but they received information that he would be fine. The environmentalist’s lawyer has not yet had access to the case’s Occurrence Bulletin to find out the reason for the arrest.

quarrel and arrest

According to the advice of councilor Duda Salabert, the environmentalist was campaigning in Barreiro when he met the governor in the same place.

Gomes would have protested the tipping of Serra do Curral. After the discussion, some of the governor’s security guards allegedly broke the environmentalist’s megaphone.

Also according to the councilor’s advice, the environmentalist would have left the Barreiro UPA at 2 pm and would not have been located since then. He would have been arrested at 10:30 am and was unable to contact family members or even his lawyer.

In a note, the Military Police of Minas Gerais (PMMG) stated that “it was called by an owner of a commercial establishment in Barreiro, in Belo Horizonte, realizing that the individual led was disturbing the work. According to the owner, on several occasions, the individual was asked to leave the site.”

The PM also said that “the police garrison, which was at the scene, also tried to talk to the individual, who insisted on disobedience and actively resisted the approach, resulting in injuries to the military police.” The man was taken for medical care and there were no injuries resulting from the police approach, according to the corporation. The Occurrence Bulletin is still in progress.