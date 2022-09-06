Carmen Lúcia orders social networks to delete posts that link Lula to church invasions | Policy

Minister Cármen Lúcia, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), determined this Monday (5) that social networks exclude posts by deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) that associate the presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva with church invasions and persecution. to Christians.

Carmen Lúcia responded to a request from the parties that form the federation to support Lula’s candidacy. The campaign alleged to the TSE that the publications represented negative irregular electoral propaganda and the dissemination of disinformation on the internet.

According to the minister, the posts disclose false information. “These are not political criticisms or legitimate expressions of thought. What we have is an offensive message to the honor and image of a pre-candidate for the presidency of the Republic, with the dissemination of information that is known to be untrue”, wrote the minister in the decision.

Cármen Lúcia stated that “the offensive message to the honor and image of the pre-candidate for the presidency of the Republic by the representative coalition, falsely attributing to him the support ‘the invasion of churches and persecution of Christians’, shows the plausibility of the right sustained in this representation ”.

In another decision, Minister Maria Claudia Bucchianeri also determined that social networks should exclude posts that associate former President Lula with Suzane Von Richthofen, convicted of murdering her parents. The image shown in the published photographs is of another woman.