CBLOL 2022 Finals: “Frustrated and Embarrassed” Says Dionrray | lol

1 of 1 Dionrray, with Trigo in the background, backstage at the final of the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022 — Photo: Riot Games Dionrray, with Trigo in the background, backstage at the final of the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022 — Photo: Riot Games

— Still struggling to describe everything I felt and have been feeling these days. Very frustrated and embarrassed by the defeat. Unfortunately, we didn’t do justice to the show of your fans and we were totally apathetic. My sincere apologies. You guys are awesome, cheers,” Dionrray wrote on Twitter.

Another paiN coach, South Korean Hyeok “Xero”, had already spoken on Saturday after the defeat.

“Sorry to disappoint you. It was a great honor in my life that you guys came to the arena. I didn’t want to write because I don’t want to make excuses, but at least I wanted to say thank you. My heart aches because there is nothing left to repay for the love and attention you have given us. Sorry.

On Saturday, paiN players also regretted the 3-0 defeat and apologized to the crowd, who welcomed the team members with a party on arrival at the Ibirapuera Gym.

“I can’t take this feeling anymore. Closer and closer and at the same time further and further away. Good game, LOUD — wrote marksman Matheus “Trigo” in a post.

“I’m still going to reward all the support you guys give me with a title. I promise! Thank you all, really — added the player, who, like the support Yan “Damage”, was the third runner-up in a row, after defeats in the finals in the 2nd Split of 2021, representing Rensga, and in the 1st Split of 2022, already by paiN.

“It’s not over until I win,” Damage wrote.

Hunter Marcos “CarioK” praised the team’s performance:

“Our performance today was not worthy of your fans, sorry and thank you to everyone who cheered,” the player wrote on Twitter.

The midfielder Matheus “Dynquedo” also apologized to the fans:

— ‘Sorry’ [desculpe], you deserve so much more. Thank you for everyone’s support on the ‘stage’ [palco] and out.