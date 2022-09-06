CHEAPER ENERGY IN SEPTEMBER? Electricity bill continues with the GREEN FLAG this month; Look

THE ring (National Electric Energy Agency) announced that the electricity bill will remain on the green flag in the month of September. This will be the fifth consecutive time that an additional energy fee will not be charged, easing the pockets of Brazilians.

In addition, the Agency informed that a possible increase may occur in the coming months. In any case, the tariff flag will remain green in September.

The flags are used on electricity bills according to the context in which the country or region is experiencing, in addition, of course, to consumption by citizens.

The application of the green flag means that energy consumers will not pay additional amounts on their bills. According to Aneel, tariff flags are divided into:

Green – no additional charge

Yellow – BRL 2.98 for every 100 kW/h consumed

Red (on level 1) – BRL 6.50 for every 100kWh consumed

Red (on level 2) – R$ 9.79 for every 100 kWh consumed.

Low-income families can get a discount on the bill

Citizens who fit into the low-income situation can try to enter the program Electricity Social Tariff of the Federal Government. Through it, it is possible to have up to 65% discount on the invoice. There are cases where the discount reaches up to 100%. Check out:

Up to 30 kWh/month: 65% discount;

From 31 kWh/month to 100 kWh/month: 40% discount;

From 101 kWh/month to 220 kWh/month: 10% discount;

Quilombolas that consume up to 50 kWh/month: 100% discount;

From 221 kWh/month: no discount.

Who can have the Social Rate discount?

To be served by the program, interested citizens must meet the following requirements:

Be disabled and beneficiary of the BPC (Continued Payment Benefit); or

Be elderly aged 65 or over;

Compose a family enrolled in CadÚnico (Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government);

Have monthly family income per person equal to or less than half the minimum wage (R$ 606); or

Have a gross monthly income of up to three minimum wages (R$ 3,363), having a family member with a disease or a serious disability requiring permanent use of electrical appliances for treatment.

Traditional electric power banners

See below how the additional charge on the electricity bill works for each type of flag:

Green flag (current): applied under favorable energy conditions, without any type of increase;

Yellow: adhered to less favorable conditions of energy generation, increase of R$ 1,874 per 100 kWh consumed;

Red: when the thermal plants are connected, that is, more costly conditions for energy generation, fixed increase of R$ 3,971 and another of R$ 9,492 for each 100 kWh consumed;

Water Scarcity: the most expensive in the system, adhered to in extreme conditions, an increase of R$ 14.20 for every 100 kWh consumed.