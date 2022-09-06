Check out how was the Saturday with Jair Bolsonaro, candidate for reelection

President spoke about economic proposals, technical choice of ministers and expectations for September 7: ‘Brazil always above all and God above all’

Reproduction / TV Jovem Pan News



The president Jair Bolsonaro participates in a Sabbath in Jornal da Manhã, from the Young pan, this Tuesday, 6th, continuing the series of interviews with candidates for the presidency of the Republic. Candidate for President of the Republic Liberal Party (PL), the current head of the federal Executive appears in second place in some of the polls of voting intentions, with around 30% of support from Brazilian voters. In his most recent interviews, he defends actions by the federal government over the last three years, cites completed works, talks about “fantastic” figures for the economy and promises to maintain Auxílio Brasil at R$600 a month in 2023, if reelected. “The aid with another R$ 200 is planned until December, you have to find space in the Budget to make it definitive. Paulo Guedes said it is possible,” he said in an interview with Pânico. In addition, the country’s president has stated that he does not regret his statements during the height of the coronavirus health crisis. “I try to police myself [no tom de suas falas], but people were dying. They were preventing doctors from prescribing. I said ‘you can’t stay at home, you have to work’. I did my part, the lockdown didn’t work, it’s proven,” she declared. check out below the special coverage of Young pan on Jair Bolsonaro’s Sabbath:

8:30 am – Jair Bolsonaro makes his final remarks

What is at stake on the 2nd of October is our freedom. It is the greater good than life itself and you know what comes with that. There has been wear and tear, the attack on our freedoms in Brazil. I dare say that if he were president, the other one, who came in second in 2018 [Fernando Haddad], Brazil would already be in a dictatorship. A government that really cares about its people. A government that respects the family, respects religions. A government that fights 24 hours a day for freedom. And it is setting an example in the economy for the whole world. Good morning to all of Brazil. God, peace, family, freedom and tomorrow everyone on the 7th of September in Brasília and in Rio de Janeiro. Other states will have their demonstrations as well. Attend. In an orderly manner, peaceful as always with the colors of our yellow flag. Brazil always above everything and God above everyone.

8:28 am – Amanda Klein questions about economic proposals

Jair Bolsonaro: The proposals to keep federal taxes on gasoline, alcohol and diesel at zero are already in the budget piece. I’m a candidate, but I’m still president, you have to be responsible. Everything I do and say is endorsed by Paulo Guedes and he guaranteed that there is room for another R$200 [do Auxílio Brasil].

8:23 am – Corruption kills more than violence, says Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro: Our government has halved bank robberies, reduced femicide, reduced violence. As? Sending money to the States. We did our part, we are setting an example. Fachin, on the other hand, helped make a corrupt thug eligible. Corruption kills more than violence. A pen used by corruption kills more people than a shotgun.

8:19 am – Bolsonaro talks about relationship with Alexandre de Moraes

Jair Bolsonaro: How many times did we talk to Alexandre de Moraes and a few days later he returns to what he was before. I went to the inauguration, he made a heavy speech and continues to take measures, these inquiries are consensus, they are completely irregular, unconstitutional. No laws were respected in these inquiries.

8:13 am – Did you feel betrayed by ministers in your government?

Jair Bolsonaro: With Sergio Moro, yes, I gave the Ministry to him, as to everyone, with a concierge closed by competence. Sergio Moro had everything to be an excellent politician, he brought a lot of baggage from Lava Jato. He had everything to now be my vice and in 2026 to be a candidate for the presidency. Something has gone to his head, the friendships he has cultivated throughout his time as a minister have led to this. He was very close to Doria.

8:10 am – José Maria asks about the presence of snipers on the 7th of September

Jair Bolsonaro: Armed people will never be enslaved. Shooters is common, where I go is normal. It’s not aiming for people’s heads, it’s for safety. Another thing, our Army is the Brazilian people.

8:06 am – Roberto Mota questions where authoritarianism is in Brazil

Jair Bolsonaro: Generally, it is the Chief Executive who seeks to perpetuate power, but you see the exact opposite. I have a lawsuit that I lost in São Paulo due to attacks on the press, R$ 100 thousand. What attacks do I make on the press? What they do to me all the time, every now and then I lose my mind. [Sobre os empresários e a decisão de Alexandre de Moraes] I invited the eight entrepreneurs to be with me tomorrow, September 7th. They are honorable people. Nobody knows what’s in the process, just like nobody knows about the fake news inquiry. (…) I dare say that if it weren’t for me the president, Brazil would already be in a dictatorship. That’s the truth.

7:55 am – Amanda Klein questions about 51 properties paid for with cash

Jair Bolsonaro: Folha carries out this investigation to reach me and persecutes me. (…) I’m sure it’s right [os imóveis]. There are no bandits. My brothers work from Sun to Sun across the Ribeira Valley, a poor region of São Paulo. BRL 27 million in cash? It’s a lie, it’s a lie. Are you suspecting me?

7:54 am – Cowardice what they did to Moro, says Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro: I have nothing to defend against Moro, I have bad memories of him when he was a minister. But this fact of going to the house, or electoral committee, is an aggression. What they did to former minister Moro is cowardly. A cowardice what they did with the eight businessmen [ alvos da PF]. Due to a note from the Metrópoles newspaper, accounts are blocked, searches and seizures are carried out in the home of businessmen.

7:52 am – Bolsonaro again questions Fachin’s decision on weapons

Jair Bolsonaro: All dictatorships were presided over by disarmament campaigns, all of them. Can’t you see it?

7:50 am – From 0 to 10, how much do you trust electronic voting machines?

Jair Bolsonaro: Clean, transparent elections don’t have to be questioned anywhere. How much do I trust from zero to 10? I trust elections 10 in Paraguay, Colombia, Chile, France. What is the vote on paper. For the rest, you have to be worried.

7:49 am – Where will Brazil end up if this authoritarian escalation continues?

Jair Bolsonaro: We can no longer question, you can no longer speak for or against vaccines. Where will Brazil go if this authoritarian escalation continues? Will you arrive in Nicaragua?

7:46 am – Bolsonaro talks about risk of fraud in elections

Jair Bolsonaro: This climate of animosity could have been resolved a long time ago, if Minister Barroso had not gone into the Chamber of Deputies to interfere directly in a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution that was being voted on and spoke of the printed vote. This little talk that fraud was never detected [nas eleições], the PF itself questions. (…) The information I had is that by accepting the proposals of the Armed Forces, the chance of fraud is close to zero. Again, close to zero is not zero.

7:44 am – Bolsonaro talks about expectations for September 7

Jair Bolsonaro: September 7th of last year was a monster movement for Brazil especially in São Paulo no trash bin was turned over, there was not a piece of paper burned on the street. I was not aware of any act of violence in bulletins carried out possibly recorded in police stations. Why are you fearing the people? Does power emanate from the people or not? Do people have to be respected or not? The people who have to give the north are either one or another minister of the TSE now who must give the north to us and say how things have to be done. Political violence? Hey, did you forget about the Antifa people a little while ago? How did the left behave in street movements? Destroying buildings there, banks. forget about it? (…) It will be a movement never seen in the history of Brazil.

7:42 am – Bolsonaro criticizes minister Edson Fachin for limiting weapons decree

Jair Bolsonaro: I don’t agree with Mr. Fachin at all. And I ask you to listen to me: when the elections are over, we solve this decree thing [de armas] in a week. Everyone has to play within the four lines of the Constitution. If I am reelected, we solve this problem and other problems.

7:40 am – ‘There is no corruption in my government’, says Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro: A government that is doing well, there is no corruption in my government. A country that is an example of economy in the world. Want to get me out of here to put in a confirmed thief? Convicted in three instances unanimously and on Fachin’s whim becomes eligible.

7:35 am – Bolsonaro is asked about buying real estate with cash

Jair Bolsonaro: The Matter [da Folha/UOL] speaks of 12 relatives: my mother, who has passed away; a former brother-in-law of my mother, separated from him for 15 years; brothers of mine in their 60s; two ex-wives. The question I ask is what relationship do I have with these people? What can I answer for them other than cowardice on the part of Folha and UOL. They spent seven months investigating to, a month before the elections, present this. What is the origin of this money? Take real estate since 1990. That is, 32 years ago. (…) There is no way to reach me, they seek my family.

7:33 am – Daniel Caniato and Adriana Reid welcome Jair Bolsonaro