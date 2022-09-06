Check out the dozens of Quina 5942, with a prize of R$ 7 million

How to bet on Quina?
Quina’s minimum bet, with five tens, costs R$2. The more numbers the bettor marks, the higher the bet price – he can choose from 5 to 15 tens, from the number 01 to 80. The value of a bet with 6 tens is R$12; with 10 numbers, it is R$504; the bet with 15 numbers costs R$ 6,006.
There are 6 weekly draws: from Monday to Saturday at 20:00. Those who hit the corner (5 hits), the quad (4 hits), the suit (3 hits) and the Duke (2 hits) win prizes. Bets can be placed online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal Lotteries website, or in person at lottery outlets across the country until 7pm.
Winners have up to 90 days after the draw date to claim their prizes. After this period, the amount is transferred to the FIES (Finance Fund for Higher Education Students).
How to play online on Caixa lotteries?
Bets on Caixa lotteries can be made online through the website or through the Caixa Lotteries app. You must be over 18 years of age and register with your CPF, your e-mail address and have a credit card for payment (payment is processed through Mercado Pago, Caixa’s supplier for collection).
Despite being made over the internet, online bets are only valid for those who are within the national territory – the system checks the geolocation of the bettor. The bet is linked to the bettor’s CPF, which means that it is not possible to bet on someone else’s name.
The value of the bets is the same as that charged at the lottery, as well as the same registration, closing and drawing times. On the site, however, the minimum amount to bet is R$30; the maximum is R$945.
What is the probability of winning at Quina?
The probability of winning at Quina with the single bet, with five tens (for R$ 2), is 1 in 24,040,016, according to Caixa’s website; the court is 64,106; the suit is 866, and the Duke is 36.
For those who bet 6 tens (with a bet value of R$ 12), the chances of hitting the corner are 1 in 4,006,669; 1 in 21,658 for the court; 1 in 445 in the suit and 1 in 15 in the Duke.
For those who bet the maximum number of 15 tens (R$ 6,006.00), the chances of 5 hits are 1 in 8,005; for the court, 1 in 271; for the suit, 1 in 25, and 1 in 5.2 for the Duke.