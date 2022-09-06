Check the horoscope for all signs this Tuesday, 06

Virginia Gaia 09/05/2022 – 23:09 Share

on the last day of Crescent moon passed by the demanding sign of Capricorn, the astral asks for a little lightness. The queen of the night flirts with Neptunethe ruling planet of dreams, and Uranus, the patron of innovation. So, this Tuesday, the 6th, the moment calls for revolutionizing, changing and turning pages with creativity and good humor, even though the combination of Moon Capricorn with the Sun Virgo is quite systematic.

What is your most incredible dream that can come true as long as you draw up a well-structured plan and execute it completely? It’s about embracing the new and thinking about the details of what can make it real. To top it off, we also have the encounter of the patron of the tides with the mighty planet Plutothe king of the underworld.

You know when we take that strength from the bottom to do what needs to be done? It’s over there. It’s not to give up the points before the time, because the astral always inspires those who are on their way to their great story. In astrology, the most distant planets that Saturn carry the symbolism of abstraction. While Uranus is the king of irreverence and sudden changes, Neptune is the master of the unconscious, psychology and even hallucinogenic drugs.

Thus, the astral brings the perfect mix so that we can surrender to ethereal ideas and, at the same time, perform with discipline. And best of all: with whimsy! After all, these two gas giant planets don’t play around in service, and given their slow motion around the Sun, their influence is more far-reaching.

So this Tuesday, remember: even if you have to deal with abstract themes and long processes, the Sun, our king star, and the Moon, the great patron of the tides, are in the sky to always illuminate our ideas. and feelings. After all, they are the luminaries of astrology.

Watch: already surpassing 80% of illumination, the Crescent Moon will be in the East, after sunset. Moving westward, the queen of the night will reach the highest point in the sky around 9pm. Amid Sagittarius constellationthroughout the night, our natural satellite will be close to terebellumthe star Omega of this star cluster.

Aries: Do it with discipline, Aries. It’s time to think about the long term and press ahead with the effort, thinking about the career.

Bull: Be open to new content and don’t be afraid of intellectual challenges, Taurus. It is time for you to acquire wisdom.

Twins: It’s time to decide, Gemini. It’s no use trying to leave things lost in the air. It is critical that you overcome your fears and make a clear decision.

Cancer: try to be clear in your communication, Cancer. Focus on your partnerships and deal well with people.

Lion: It’s important to do the right things at the right pace. The moment also calls for attention to your health.

Virgin: Take advantage of the birthday month to take care of yourself, Virgo. It’s time to value yourself and strengthen your self-esteem.

Lb: even if the day is very busy, be sure to resolve intimate issues, Libra. It’s time to talk to the people closest to you.

Scorpion: don’t suffer in anticipation, Scorpio. It is important that you exchange ideas so that you can better elaborate your next steps.

Sagittarius: value what is really important, Sagittarius. It’s time to better handle your values ​​and belongings.

Capricorn: Take care of your body and take initiative, Capricorn. The day also asks you to apply your intuition well.

Aquarium: Get inspired, Aquarius. It’s time to pay attention to your dreams and cultivate spirituality.

Fish: be aware of people and social groups open to helping you, Pisces. It is important that you are close to dear people.