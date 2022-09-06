Check the results of Quina 5942 and Lotomania 2361 this Monday (5/9)

posted on 05/09/2022 20:02 / updated 05/09/2022 20:22



(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)

On the night of this Monday (5/9), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled three lotteries: contests 5942 from Quina, 2361 from Lotomania and 292 from Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.













Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 7 million, had the following numbers drawn: 07-14-50-54-61.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 900 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 6

Column 2: 8

Column 3: 9

Column 4: 1

Column 5: 5

Column 6: two

Column 7: 3

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of BRL 1.3 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 02-03-11-24-29-31-32-33-34-41-46-60-70-71-86-87-88-94-95-97.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.





Watch the broadcast: