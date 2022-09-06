Chile: Stock market closes up almost 3%, while peso has volatility after population rejects new Constitution

Chilean indicators are up in the global market on a Monday (5) of reduced liquidity due to the Labor Day holiday in the United States. On the Santiago Stock Exchange, the S&P IPSA index, which gathers the largest and most liquid companies, surpassed 6,000 points in the first hour of trading, up 6.37%. The index closed with a moderate, but still expressive, increase of 2.92%, at 5818 points.

The Chilean peso session was more volatile, with the currency rising against the main international currencies and its Latin American peers, but closing down against the dollar and the real. The Chilean peso began to fall around 17:00 (Brasilia time) 0.68% against the real, at R$0.00584, while it fell 0.26% against the dollar, at US$0.001133.

“The peso appears particularly vulnerable given Chile’s large current account deficit,” added Capital Economics.

The local stock market index reacted to the result of the referendum held yesterday in the country. More than 60% of voters voted against the proposal for a new Constitution, drafted by the Chilean Constitutional Convention. The rejection was already expected, but the wide margin of difference in relation to those who voted in favor of the text surprised. The plebiscite also had a record number of 13 million voters.

The text proposed for the new Constitution had a strong progressive content. One of the main items was the creation of a National Universal Health System to solve the problem of lack of health coverage for the poorest population.

In addition, the constitutional proposal established a social security system financed by workers and employers to replace the capitalization model in force since the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, which left millions of people with pensions below the minimum wage.

Although most of the proposed changes respond to the protest movement that took place in 2019 and that gave rise to the constitutional process, the more combative stance of many of the constituents led to a strong rejection of the text by sectors of society, with many Chileans seeing an excessive alteration of norms, from the Judiciary to the Executive power.

“Our perception is that the markets were expecting the rejection of the constitutional text, but by a smaller margin, in line with what had been suggested by all the major polls in recent weeks. Reflecting this context, Chilean assets, especially the exchange rate and the stock market, have performed well recently. The important margin suggests moderation in future proposals, suggesting a greater appreciation of assets”, point out Itaú analysts Andrés Pérez and Vittorio Peretti.

In his comments after the results, President Gabriel Boric supported a new constitutional process, recognizing that Congress would be the main actor in deciding next steps. A new constitutional process requires the approval of four-sevenths of both houses of Congress. According to SERVEL, the body that organizes elections in Chile, it would take at least 125 days to prepare for another election that selects the members of a new Convention. In other words, the election could be held as early as January 6, 2023.

Pérez and Peretti point out that eventual changes in the ministries should take place this week, but the economic team should remain. Tax and social security reforms should be moderated in breadth and depth, reflecting a weaker bargaining power after the rejection of the constitutional text.

Looking at the FX market specifically, UBS BB pointed out that it does not think the peso would be able to fully undo the premiums associated with the political landscape, as fiscal risks remain considerable and reform efforts will still be underway. The economy is losing momentum, inflation risks remain high, while copper prices remain under pressure and copper production has declined in recent months.

Goldman Sachs points out that despite the referendum result, the constitutional process will not end with Sunday’s vote: a majority of Chileans are still in favor of a new constitution.

“Agreeing on a path to produce a new constitution or reform the existing constitution will likely take more than a year. In our assessment, the uncertainty is likely to persist for at least another two years, potentially creating additional headwinds for investment and growth. Thus, investors must prepare for the macro dynamics and volatile politics in the coming years”, he evaluates.

