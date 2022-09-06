Cicinho v Cruzeiro fan afraid of ‘taking the cup’ from Atltico

photo: reproduction Cicinho provoked Cruzeiro fans on the SBT program Always controversial, Cicinho, a former player and now a commentator for Arena SBT, said that Cruzeiro fans booed Ronaldo in Mineiro, last Sunday (4/8), because they are uncomfortable returning to Serie A to “take a cup” from Atltico.

Cicinho: “I think they want to continue in the second division. They are worried that Cruzeiro will move up in the division, that can only be that. ” #ArenaSBT pic.twitter.com/e21cIFSOBq %u2014 SBT Sports (@sbt_sports) September 6, 2022

“I think they (Cruzeiro fans) want to continue in the Second Division. Gerais. I’m afraid. ‘Let’s boo Ronaldo because he stole our peace, putting Cruzeiro in the Primeira División’. That can only be it”, said Cicinho.

Fans who were waiting for Fenmeno to leave in search of photos and autographs were pushed by Mineiro’s security, who were trying to create an isolation cord to protect the former player.

Dissatisfied with the treatment received, the people from Cruzeiro threw a glass of beer, cursed the professionals and even Ronaldo (watch the video below).