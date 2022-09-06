Civil Police confirm deaths of about 40 dogs after eating snacks – Gerais

Police investigate use of banned substance in dog snacks (photo: Social networks/Reproduction/Illustrative image) Around 40 dogs have already died in several Brazilian cities after ingesting the company’s supposedly contaminated snacks. The information was released this Monday (5/9) by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG). With one more case confirmed, the total number of deaths in Belo Horizonte alone reaches eight.

“Today, another death occurred, in addition to other hospitalizations. In Belo Horizonte, there are already eight cases of deaths and several other deaths have come to my attention throughout Brazil, around 40 so far”, said delegate Danbia Quadros, in a press release.

The delegate advises that tutors are alert if the dogs have seizures, diarrhea, vomiting and prostration – characteristics that, according to her, are the most common after eating food.

“If you have these symptoms, go to the police station for criminal action. It is important that the tutor takes the product so that it can be investigated whether the death and complications occurred as a result of the snack”, concludes the delegate assigned to the Specialized Police Station for Consumer Protection.

Wave of serial deaths: understand the case

Last Thursday (9/1), the Civil Police of Minas Gerais said that an investigation had been launched to investigate the deaths of six dogs and six other hospitalizations in Belo Horizonte. In the city of Piumhi, in the West Region of Minas, another dog also died. Two other deaths that took place in So Paulo are under investigation by the police of the state of São Paulo. So far, the delegate of the case pointed out that the affected animals are small, of the German and Yorkshire spitz breeds.

The EM also showed this Monday (5/9) that tutors from So Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Gois, Alagoas, Sergipe and the Federal District reported the deaths to the Civil Police of Minas Gerais. of puppies on suspicion of food poisoning, after consuming Bassar Pet Food treats.

Company positions itself

“We have never been in a similar situation before. More than five years of history prove the trust in our manufacturing processes. We value the quality of the products and the well-being and satisfaction of our customers”, he said in a note last Friday (2/9).

Furthermore, according to the company, in recent days, employees of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) were at Bassar’s headquarters for inspection.

“The MAPA reports also prove that there is no contamination in the production line. It is essential to clarify that there is no conclusive report on the cause of death of any of the dogs”, he added.

autopsy report

An autopsy report carried out by the UFMG Veterinary Hospital indicated that the clinical condition that caused the death of one of the dogs was ‘highly suggestive’ of ethylene glycol poisoning, the same substance found in Backer’s “Belorizontina” beer.

In a statement, Bassar Pet Food stated that it never used in the manufacture of products “the substance ethylene glycol, which is being identified as a possible intoxicant”. The chemical compound used in the car cooling system is prohibited in food.

“We only use propylene glycol, a food additive found in food for humans and animals around the world. We emphasize that the propylene glycol used by Bassar in its products is acquired from qualified and renowned suppliers, which do not only supply Bassar, but also numerous industries in the food industry for humans and animals”.