Cleo Pires pregnant? Attitude of the actress in photos raises suspicions about pregnancy. Understand!

Cleo Pires drew attention on social media on Monday night (05). The actress, who has been quoted for the “BBB 23”, published a series of photos taken in Rio de Janeiro, but one detail aroused suspicions about a pregnancy.

“Days in Rio de Janeiro = sea, sunset and lots of lover”, wrote Cleo, who has collected sincere and controversial statements throughout her career. In the records, the actress appears with her husband Leandro D’Lucca, with whom she has been married since July last year and recently renewed her vows in a Candomblecista ceremony.

Cleo appears with her hand next to her belly in one of the photos. In another image, Leandro also rests his hand on his beloved’s belly (+ check out the photos in the gallery above). The attitude led some fans to defend the thesis that the couple is expecting their first child. “That hand on the belly: don’t play with my heart,” wrote one follower. “These photos with the hand on the belly make me dream,” said an internet user. “I think a baby is coming,” one fan surmised. “They’re pregnant and it’s a boy”, bet another admirer.

CLEO PIRES FROZEN EGGS

Cleo does not hide her desire to be a mother and, about to turn 40, the actress was one of the personalities who froze eggs to generate a baby in the future. In 2019, she declared that she wants to have 5 children.

“I always wanted to be a mother. Now I’m in the process of freezing eggs. It’s not easy, is it? It’s laborious, it’s expensive. It is an injustice of nature that we cannot get pregnant for the rest of our lives. But anyway, we use the weapons we have. But I always wanted to adopt too. There are these two possibilities there. I think about adopting anyway”, said Cleo, in an interview with “Fantástico”.