Codesa privatization is signed and forecast is to increase the number of cargo handled by 65%

Photo: Lucas Henrique Pisa/TV Vitória





On a visit to Espírito Santo, the Minister of Infrastructure, Marcelo Sampaio, signed the purchase and sale agreement for Companhia Docas do Espírito Santo (Codesa), which manages the Port of Vitória.

During the ceremony, the minister highlighted that this is the first privatization carried out by the ministry and stated that the forecast is to increase the movement.

“This is the first privatization we have carried out in the ministry. We believe in the power of the private sector. This Port of Vitória will be an efficiency benchmark for Brazil and for the world. We are going to see this port grow. It is a historic day,” he said.

With privatization, the forecast is that the number of cargo handled will increase by 65%, reaching 14 million tons per year.

“The country’s GDP depends on the port sector. We chose Codesa because it is a well-structured port and we are sure that, from now on, we will have investments and the efficiency of the private sector for the Port of Vitória,” he said.

Codesa was sold for R$ 106 million to the consortium in an auction held in March. The winner of the competition, which will manage the ports of Vitória and Barra do Riacho for 35 years, was FIP Shelf 119 – Multistrategy. Disputed by two companies, the event had four dozen bids and reached a grant of R$ 106 million.

With the privatization, Codesa ceases to be a public company and becomes private capital after the payment of R$ 326 million for its shares. The new company becomes the concessionaire of the two ports with inspection by the National Agency for Waterway Transport (Antaq).