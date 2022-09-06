Commentator sees Botafogo’s victory as one of the most surprising results of the round and observes: ‘The less spotlight, the better’

the victory of Botafogo over the Strength at Arena Castelão was rated by the commentator Celso Unzelteby ESPN, as one of the most surprising results of the 25th round of the Brazilian championship. The Ceará team came with 100% success in the return, while Glorioso had not won for five games.

– I think it was the most surprising result of the round together with Ceará (who drew with Flamengo at Maracanã). It was not expected. Fortaleza came to be losing by 3 to 0. Botafogo was loose, resourceful, it’s one of those matches that from time to time Botafogo hits the championship. It seems that the less spotlight, the better – noted Unzelte, during the “ESPN F360”.

Also a commentator for ESPN, Eugenio Leal also considered the white victory in the Arena Castelão packed by 3 to 1 as a surprise, but recalled that Botafogo had already played a good game in the previous round, in the defeat to Flamengo.

– The result was very surprising due to the moment the teams were going through. Fortaleza was on a good streak of victories, without conceding goals, and Botafogo, who had already shown a lot of intensity against Flamengo, yesterday (Sunday) managed to find the way to the goal. For Botafogo, it was a fundamental result – said Leal, during the “Sportscenter”.

With the victory, Botafogo rose to 13th position, with 30 points, and increased the distance to the relegation zone from two to five points. Glorioso will now have a two-game sequence at Nilton Santos Stadium, against América-MG and Coritiba.