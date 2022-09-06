Company negotiates with Rafael Nadal for tennis player’s game in Belo Horizonte | mg

One of the biggest names in tennis history, Rafael Nadal negotiates the participation of an exhibition game in Belo Horizonte on December 1, 2022. The match is scheduled to be part of the reopening of the Mineirinho Ginásio, in a tour of the tennis player across America. southern.

The press office of the company responsible for bringing the athlete to Brazil confirmed the negotiation and said that more details will be released in the coming weeks. The information of Nadal’s presence in BH was anticipated by the Itatiaia and confirmed by ge.

1 of 1 Rafael Nadal will start in Belo Horizonte — Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images Rafael Nadal will start in Belo Horizonte — Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It won’t be the first time that Rafael Nadal will set foot on Brazilian soil. The multi-champion was at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but he knows the country well before that. In 2005, he won a championship played in Bahia, at just 18 years old.

The festive game in Belo Horizonte still has no defined opponent. Information on ticket sales is yet to be released, but the company responsible for organizing the match has already opened pre-sales for VIP tickets. The advisory explained that only commercial packages, sponsorship quotas and experiences were opened for VIP guests, such as a dinner with the right to Spanish.

The concessionaire that manages Mineirinho informed, in a note, that “it is in negotiation with the company organizing the event” for the match to be held on December 1, 2022.