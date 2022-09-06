CONMEBOL announces award increase

2022-09-06

Conmebol released new award values ​​for the Libertadores champion. The entity used social networks, this Tuesday, to inform that it increased the amounts by R$ 1 million. Flamengo, Palmeiras, Athletico and Vélez Sarsfield are in the fight for the title and also for the amount.

On Twitter, Conmebol presented the figures and communicated the changes to the fans involved. As mentioned, the Copa Libertadores champion will receive 16 million dollars (R$ 82.7 million), one more than in the previous edition.

With broad dominance of Brazilian teams, Libertadores is coming to an end and, once again, we can have a final between clubs in Brazil. Flamengo thrashed Vélez 4-0, away from home, and is practically guaranteed a spot. Meanwhile, Palmeiras and Athletico-PR face each other for the other place in the decision.

Verdão faces Hurricane this Tuesday (06), at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque. The first match ended 1-0 for the Paranaenses. Flamengo and Vélez, in turn, will take to the field on Wednesday (7), also at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã.

SEE THE FULL VALUES (IN REAIS)

Phase 1: BRL 2 million
Phase 2: BRL 2.5 million
Phase 3: BRL 3.1 million
Group stage: BRL 5.1 million
Eighth: BRL 5.4 million
Wednesdays: BRL 7.7 million
Semi: BRL 10.3 million
Vice: BRL 31 million
Champion: BRL 82.7 million

Errata: text has been updated

Contrary to what was published, the Libertadores champion will receive 16 million dollars, not reais, as a prize. The information has been corrected.

