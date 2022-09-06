Contested in court, the nursing floor was approved in Congress; critics claim high cost | Policy

Critics of the proposal challenged the law in court on the grounds that the floor is financially unsustainable.

What does the law establish? How was the law processed? What was sanctioned? How was the law suspended? What motivated the suspension of the law? What will be the next steps?

The legislation, approved by Congress and sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro, set the national minimum wage for nurses in the public and private sectors at R$4,750, and established that the minimum wage for nursing technicians, nursing assistants (50%) and midwives will be calculated on the basis of that amount.

Nurses: BRL 4,750;

nursing technicians: R$ 3,325 (70% of the nurses’ minimum);

nursing assistants: R$ 2,375 (50% of the nurses’ minimum);

midwives: R$ 2,375 (50% of the nurses’ minimum);

How was the law processed?

The project that defines the values ​​of the nursing floor changes a 1986 law, which regulates the exercise of the function in the country. The proposal was approved by the Senate and the House in November of last year and in May of this year, respectively.

However, before sending the text for presidential sanction, the parliamentarians considered that a rule should be inserted into the Federal Constitution that would allow the minimum wage for nursing to be defined by federal law. This measure was taken to avoid lawsuits that could suspend the floor.

In July of this year, the National Congress enacted a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that included in the Constitution the possibility of a federal law establishing salary floors for nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives.

After the enactment of the PEC, the bill that established the minimum values ​​for nurses was sent to sanction.

On August 4, Bolsonaro sanctioned, with a veto, the bill passed by Congress. The vetoed passage established that the floors would be updated annually based on inflation, calculated by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

The law that established the nursing floor was suspended this Sunday (4) by decision of Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the STF.

The minister responded to a request from the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Service Establishments (CNSaúde), which argues that the nursing floor is financially unsustainable.

What motivated the suspension of the law?

After the law was passed, institutions indicated the possibility of mass layoffs and a reduction in the supply of beds.

Based on the data presented in the action, the Minister of the Supreme Luís Roberto Barroso understood that there is a risk of worsening in the provision of health services, especially in public hospitals, Santas Casas and hospitals linked to SUS.

In the decision, Barroso said that it is necessary to value the category, but that at this moment “it is necessary to pay attention to the possible negative impacts of the adoption of the contested salary floors”.

According to data from the Confederation of Santas Casas de Misericórdia, Hospitals and Philanthropic Entities (CMB), the implementation of the national nursing floor would generate an increase in expenses of R$ 6.3 billion per year, the reduction of 20 thousand beds and the possible dismissal than 80 thousand nursing professionals.

What will be the next steps?

States, municipalities, federal government agencies, councils and health entities have 60 days to send the Supreme Court detailed data on the financial impact of care and the risks of layoffs in view of the implementation of the floor.

In addition, Barroso’s decision will be taken for analysis by the other Supreme Court justices in the coming days.

The trial should take place next Friday (9) in virtual plenary, where the votes of the ministers are computed in the Court’s electronic system.