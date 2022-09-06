Corinthians gains position in the Brazilian table at the end of the 25th round; see ranking

Corinthians was only tied with Internacional last Sunday, but did not stagnate in the table at the end of the 25th round of the Brasileirão. After starting the weekend in fourth place, the point won at Neo Química Arena made Corinthians rise to third place.
All this because Fluminense, the first team above Timão at the beginning of the round, was defeated by Athletico, 1-0, at Arena da Baixada. Thus, the team from Rio de Janeiro was overtaken by both Corinthians and Internacional with the tie in Itaquera between the two teams – see full table below.
Looking up at the table, Corinthians also saw two competitors stumble. Palmeiras was only tied with Red Bull Bragantino, 2-2, the same outcome for Flamengo, who tied 1-1 with Ceará. Thus, the distance between Timão and the leader of the Brazilian Championship, its arch-rival, remains at eight points.
The round, which began last Saturday, ended only on Monday night. Santos hosted Goiás at Vila Belmiro and was defeated 2-1, in a duel that did not directly interfere with Corinthians’ situation in the Brasileirão. Timão is now preparing for its next commitment in the Brazilian Championship. Next Sunday, at 4 pm, Corinthians visits São Paulo at Morumbi Stadium, for the 26th round of the national competition.
See also all the rounds and more information on the Brazilian Championship standings on the special page with the competition table.
See the games of the 25th round of the Brasileirão 2022
Games on 09/03/2022
16:30 – Youth 1 x 1 Avaí
19h00 – Red Bull Bragantino 2 x 2 Palmeiras
19:00 – Athletico-PR 1 x 0 Fluminense
20:30 – America-MG 2 x 0 Coritiba
Games on 09/04/2022
11h00 – Flamengo 1 x 1 Ceará
16:00 – Corinthians 2 x 2 Internacional
16:00 – Fortaleza 1 x 3 Botafogo
18h00 – Atlético-GO 0 x 2 Atlético-MG
19:00 – Cuiabá 1 x 1 São Paulo
Games on 09/05/2022
20h00 – Santos 1 x 2 Goiás
See more at: Brazilian Championship.