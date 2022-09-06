Corinthians gains position in the Brazilian table at the end of the 25th round; see ranking

Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago Sports Comments Off on Corinthians gains position in the Brazilian table at the end of the 25th round; see ranking 0 Views

Corinthians was only tied with Internacional last Sunday, but did not stagnate in the table at the end of the 25th round of the Brasileirão. After starting the weekend in fourth place, the point won at Neo Química Arena made Corinthians rise to third place.

All this because Fluminense, the first team above Timão at the beginning of the round, was defeated by Athletico, 1-0, at Arena da Baixada. Thus, the team from Rio de Janeiro was overtaken by both Corinthians and Internacional with the tie in Itaquera between the two teams – see full table below.

Looking up at the table, Corinthians also saw two competitors stumble. Palmeiras was only tied with Red Bull Bragantino, 2-2, the same outcome for Flamengo, who tied 1-1 with Ceará. Thus, the distance between Timão and the leader of the Brazilian Championship, its arch-rival, remains at eight points.

The round, which began last Saturday, ended only on Monday night. Santos hosted Goiás at Vila Belmiro and was defeated 2-1, in a duel that did not directly interfere with Corinthians’ situation in the Brasileirão. Timão is now preparing for its next commitment in the Brazilian Championship. Next Sunday, at 4 pm, Corinthians visits São Paulo at Morumbi Stadium, for the 26th round of the national competition.

Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard
ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stpalm trees5125149two41182368
2ndFlamengo4425135740211959
3rdCorinthians432512762924557
4thInternational43251110440251557
5thFluminense422512673829956
6thAtletico-PR422512673028two56
7thAtlético-MG392510963328552
8thAmerica-MG3525105102225-347
9thGoiás35259882831-347
10thsaints342581072822645
11thRed Bull Bragantino32258893532343
12thStrength302586112326-340
13thBotafogo302586112530-540
14thSao Paulo302561273230two40
15thCeará282551372425-137
16thcuiabá262568111724-735
17thcoritiba252574142641-1533
18thHawaii242566132438-1432
19thAtlético-GO222557132338-1529
20thYouth182539131942-2324

See also all the rounds and more information on the Brazilian Championship standings on the special page with the competition table.

See the games of the 25th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Games on 09/03/2022
16:30 – Youth 1 x 1 Avaí
19h00 – Red Bull Bragantino 2 x 2 Palmeiras
19:00 – Athletico-PR 1 x 0 Fluminense
20:30 – America-MG 2 x 0 Coritiba
Games on 09/04/2022
11h00 – Flamengo 1 x 1 Ceará
16:00 – Corinthians 2 x 2 Internacional
16:00 – Fortaleza 1 x 3 Botafogo
18h00 – Atlético-GO 0 x 2 Atlético-MG
19:00 – Cuiabá 1 x 1 São Paulo
Games on 09/05/2022
20h00 – Santos 1 x 2 Goiás

See more at: Brazilian Championship.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Galvão says he would take Rodinei, from Flamengo, to the Cup: “Best right-back in Brazil” | well friends!

When discussing Tite’s call-up for the Qatar World Cup, Galvão Bueno, during Monday’s “Bem, Amigos”, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved