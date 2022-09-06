Corinthians has cards up its sleeve to convince Vítor Pereira to stay at the club in 2023

Neither yes nor no. O coach Vítor Pereira has left his future at Corinthians open for the next season.

However, although it remains cautious, the management of the alvinegro club knows the importance of knowing which professional will lead football next year, as it is already in the planning process for 2023.

If, on the one hand, there is the understanding that family issues will weigh on Vítor’s decision, on the other hand, Corinthians’ desire is that he renew the contract, which runs until December this year, for at least one more season.

And for that to happen, some trump cards will be used in ‘Operation VP’.

GOOD INTERNAL RELATIONSHIP



Vítor Pereira’s relationship with President Duílio Monteiro Alves is great. In addition, the Portuguese coach is very satisfied with the way he is treated at the club.

Although he doesn’t have very strong affective ties with his group of players, the relationship with the squad is one of extreme respect.

VP and President Duílio (photo) have a great relationship (Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians)

Even with part of the athletes finding it strange the intense way that VP proposes his daily work, the general understanding is that the ‘teacher’ is always looking to extract the best from the squad.

The crowd also embraced the Portuguese, which has made him very happy with every game he works at Neo Química Arena.

WILL TO WORK AND IDOLATRY



Vítor Pereira is passionate about football and work. His not being able to apply the idea of ​​football he wants to Timão frustrates him. And, as he identified a lot with the club, the coach knows that he has much more to offer the institution.

The Corinthians directors know this and have this argument in their hands: ‘challenge’ VP to stay to develop his work and become an idol at Corinthians, especially with a pre-season ahead.

Vítor has participated in some procedures of Corinthians planning for 2023, but he has not gone into depth precisely because he does not know if he will stay.

However, this messes with the coach, who has had the desire to prepare the alvinegro cast since the beginning of the year, which did not happen in 2022, when the professional already took the team in the middle of the Paulista Championship dispute.

Vítor Pereira knows that if he works from the beginning of the season, he will be able to extract much more from the Corinthians squad. And this desire can be fundamental for management to convince you to extend your contract.

SPORTS RESULTS



In the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil and among the top four in the Brazilian Championship, the trend is for Timão to play Libertadores again, in 2023.

Going to the quarter-finals of the tournament, something that hasn’t happened since 2012, when Corinthians was champion, Vítor Pereira knows that next year he can take Timão even further.

Leaving Brazil leaving, in addition to his legacy, titles, is a factor of great desire for Vítor Pereira, who understood the result-oriented culture in the country and wants to be remembered in his trajectory on Brazilian soil.