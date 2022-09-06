Corinthians reaches 11 names in the medical department even with a more relaxed schedule; see cases

Corinthians had problems with its medical department again in recent games. After the confrontation with Internacional, Timão now has 11 players under the care of the department, even with a more relaxed recent schedule for the team of coach Vítor Pereira.

Among the 11 names, six cases are the oldest. They are: Paulinho (May), Maycon (August), Raul Gustavo (August), Júnior Moraes (August) and Adson (August) – Ruan Oliveira, out since 2020, also joins the group.

Another five became casualties for Vítor Pereira this month. Renato Augusto, Lucas Piton and Robson Bambu already missed the team in the last game. Against Internacional, Fagner and Rafael Ramos joined the quintet.

As Corinthians decided not to inform the fans anymore when there is a medical problem in the CT nor the progress of the cases, it is not possible to say which of these names may return against São Paulo. The Majestic takes place on Sunday, at 4 pm, in Morumbi. With the exception of Paulinho, Maycon and Ruan Oliveira, all the others are unknown.

The fan, by the way, should only know this information an hour before the duel on Sunday, as has been practice at Corinthians now. That’s how, for example, the fans learned of Renato Augusto’s absence against Internacional. Some Corinthians fans even approached the report on the portal My Helm in the stadium and did not hide their surprise at the idol’s absence.

Regarding the causes, the problems of each of the players are divided into four medical situations: cruciate ligament rupture (3), fracture (1), pain (4) and edema (4). – see below case by case.

It is difficult to make a concrete diagnosis for so many muscle problems (edema, injury or pain). Full schedule, advanced age of some athletes and an exaggerated physical load are some of the possibilities. Vítor Pereira, by the way, assumed that this last situation weighed in the duel with Internacional.

In time: the club’s doctors also cannot give an interview to clarify the cases or give a prognosis of when the athletes can be at the coach’s disposal.

Players who are not available to Vítor Pereira due to injury at the moment

Paulinho – Left knee cruciate ligament rupture – since 05/01/2022

Left knee cruciate ligament rupture – since 05/01/2022 Maycon – Fracture in the second left toe – since 08/02/2022

Fracture in the second left toe – since 08/02/2022 Raul Gustavo – Pain in the adductor of the right thigh – since 08/21/2022

Pain in the adductor of the right thigh – since 08/21/2022 Junior Moraes – Right knee pain – since 08/21/2022

Right knee pain – since 08/21/2022 Addison – Pain in the pubic area – since 08/29/2022

Pain in the pubic area – since 08/29/2022 Lucas Piton – Edema in the right thigh due to trauma – since 09/04/2022

Edema in the right thigh due to trauma – since 09/04/2022 Renato Augusto – Edema in the calf due to trauma – since 09/04/2022

Edema in the calf due to trauma – since 09/04/2022 Robson Bamboo – Edema in the left thigh – since 09/04/2022

Edema in the left thigh – since 09/04/2022 Fagner – Pains in the posterior muscle of the right thigh – since 09/04/2022

Pains in the posterior muscle of the right thigh – since 09/04/2022 Rafael Ramos – Pains in the posterior muscle of the right thigh – since 09/04/2022

Pains in the posterior muscle of the right thigh – since 09/04/2022 Ruan Oliveira – Left knee ligament rupture (more than one surgery) – since 2020

