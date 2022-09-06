Corregidor determines that the State does not make transfers to the municipalities until the 2nd round | Carlos Mazza

Photo: Publicity/TRE-CE

The decision was taken by the Regional Electoral Inspector of Ceará

The Regional Electoral Inspector of Ceará, judge Raimundo Nonato Silva Santos, determined this Monday, 5th, the ban on the transfer of any resource between the Government of Ceará and Ceará municipalities, with the exception of funds intended to “fulfill pre-existing formal obligation for execution. of work or service in progress”.

According to the decision, the ban is valid until the date of the second round of this year’s election. In practice, the measure only reinforces what is determined in the Elections Law, which prohibits the so-called “voluntary transfers” – those transfers that do not follow legal or constitutional determination, such as transfers of ICMS quotas – in the three months before the election.

The determination took place in a decision provoked by an action brought by the coalition “From the people, by the people and for the people”, headed by Roberto Cláudio (PDT) in the dispute for the Government of Ceará, against members of the ticket of Elmano Freitas (PT) and Camilo Santana (EN) in the dispute.

In the action, the PDT-PSD slate denounces “recurrent abuse of political and economic power” by members of the opposing slate. In this sense, they present a series of complaints of “benefits” that would be offered to mayors who support Elmano – including “services, programs and works, contracted and executed directly by the State”.

Decision does not, by itself, prove allegations

The decision does not go so far as to judge the merits of the accusations themselves, only determining, in this sense, the notification of the accused within two days for manifestations in the process. The decision already determines, however, the immediate ban, at the request of the RC coalition, of “transfer of any resource” between the State and municipalities.

In the initial complaint, the PDT-PSD slate points out, for example, the execution of 150 agreements between the State and municipalities in 2021, with a volume of transfers of R$ 40 million. “While, in the 2022 election year, it was found that the State of Ceará, in just six months, signed more than 400 agreements, with a volume exceeding the R$ 90 million mark”, states the piece. June, highlights the text, would have been R$ 80 million in transfers.

Denunciations in this sense have been repeated by several members and allies of the RC slate, including several councilors from Fortaleza. In a recent interview with Jogo Político, former governor Camilo Santana himself denied the accusations. “I don’t do politics like that. For me this is not politics, it’s playing with the population,” he said.

The RC slate asks not only for the suspension of transfers, but also for a ban on the execution of amendments and signing of new agreements until the inauguration of those elected in this year’s election. In addition, it also asks for a series of more serious measures, such as search and seizure in various organs of the State Government and even the revocation of the diplomas of Elmano, Camilo and the candidate for vice on the ticket, Jade Romero.







