







Councilman wears a donkey mask against tribute to Olavo de Carvalho:

the councilor Leonel Raddefrom PT, drew attention and went viral after holding an unusual protest at the Porto Alegre City Council session this Monday, 5.

The parliamentarian wore an animal mask and imitated the sound of a donkey on the microphone as he walked to the tribune of the House. The reason: approval of the baptism of a street with the name of Olavo de CarvalhoBolsonarista guru killed in January of this year.







Councilor wears mask and imitates donkey during tribute to Olavo de Carvalho in RS Photo: Porto Alegre City Council

“The only way to react to the type of discussion that takes place in the Porto Alegre City Council”, said the councilor.

The project to rename Rua 4006, in the Santa Tereza neighborhood, to Rua Filósofo Olavo de Carvalho was approved after receiving 18 favorable votes against nine of the councilors of the House.





In the bill, the author of the proposal – councilor Comandante Nádia, from the PP – states that Olavo is one of the “main diffusers of ideas in Brazil, being a great critic of national collective thinking”.

“In view of the above, the tribute I propose is justified, naming Rua Filósofo Olávo de Carvalho the registered street”, he adds.

olavo

Olavo de Carvalho was born on April 29, 1947 in the city of Campinas. A former journalist, he founded an astrology course in the late 1970s. In the 1980s he was a member of a Muslim mystical order.

In the 1990s, he took a turn and began to perform as a philosopher, gaining followers mainly among conservative or right-wing youths thanks to a discourse rejecting modernity.

Carvalho was also a pioneer and importer of modern conspiracy theories in Brazil, often spreading and adapting fake news that circulated in far-right circles abroad.

Olavo, for example, spent decades denouncing an alleged worldwide communist conspiracy even after the end of the USSR and spreading delusional conspiracy theories that Pepsi would use human fetal cells in its soft drinks, that Prince Charles was secretly a Muslim, that the philosopher Theodor Adorno would have composed the Beatles songs.

In the second half of the 2000s, after moving to the US and losing much of his space in the traditional press, Carvalho entered a new phase, betting on online classes on YouTube.

In 2018, in his first speech after winning the second round, Jair Bolsonaro showed a copy of “The least you need to know to not be an idiot”.

Olavo, who for years exerted influence over the president’s children, played a decisive role in setting up the president’s first ministry. He directly influenced the choice of Ricardo Vélez Rodríguez for the post of Minister of Education, and Ernesto Araújo for Foreign Affairs. Vélez Rodríguez was short-lived in office, but his replacement was another Olavista, Abraham Weintraub. Olavo also exerted a strong influence on Filipe G. Martins, Bolsonaro’s reactionary adviser on international affairs.

However, Carvalho did not lend constant support to the president and several times criticized Bolsonaro. The distance was accentuated as the ideologue’s pupils were losing positions in the government. Carvalho also complained that the president was not disciplined and consistent enough to fight the left and ensure lasting hegemony of the far right. Last December, Carvalho said he would vote for Bolsonaro in 2022 for lack of an option.

* With information from Deutsche Welle