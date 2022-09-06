councils seek consensus to overturn the injunction in the STF

posted on 09/05/2022 06:00



(credit: Nelson Jr./SCO/STF)

In response to requests from entities in the sector, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso suspended the requirement of Law No.

R$ 4,750, and gave a period of 60 days for the Federal Government and other public and private entities to manifest themselves in the process. Barroso will ask the president of the Court, Luiz Fux, to include the matter on the plenary agenda for analysis by all colleagues. The decision is valid until detailed data are analyzed on the financial impact for the attendance and the risks of layoffs in the face of the implementation of the floor.

The suspension came from an action presented by the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services (CNSaúde), which argues that the floor is unsustainable. In view of the data presented in the action, the magistrate evaluated that there is a concrete risk of worsening in the provision of health services, especially in public hospitals, Santas Casas and hospitals linked to the Unified Health System (SUS).

According to the minister, it is necessary to assess how the employability framework in the area is with the new law. In addition, Barroso understood that the change can generate financial problems in the states, in addition to the risk of closing beds due to lack of personnel. In his understanding, the Legislative and Executive powers did not take steps to ensure that the minimum wage was applied.

“Basically, it seems plausible to argue that the Legislature approved the project and the Executive sanctioned it without taking care of the measures that would make its execution viable, such as, for example, increasing the SUS reimbursement table to the partner network. hypothesis, they would have wanted to have the benefit bonus without the burden of increasing their own expenses, outsourcing the account”, said Barroso.

The law, sanctioned about a month ago by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), provides for a minimum wage for nurses at R$4,750; 75% of this amount for nursing technicians and 50% for nursing assistants and midwives. The values ​​would start to be valid from today. The main impact would be on the payment of technicians, considering that a significant portion of nurses already receive more than R$ 4 thousand. In the country, the estimate is an annual cost of R$ 16 billion. Some managers of private and philanthropic hospitals announced the suspension of contracts with the SUS.

In the last week, entities that represent hospitals and medical services have been indicating that they would not give the readjustment, even without the granting, at that moment, of the injunction. “The decision handed down this Sunday grants legal certainty, at least for the time being, to the decision not to readjust the floor of the category. In the coming days it is expected that the decision will be taken to the Plenary of the Court”, said Priscila Moreira, a lawyer specializing in Law. of Labor at Abe Advogados.

In the coming days, the decision, which is individual, will be taken for analysis by the other magistrates of the Supreme in the virtual plenary. The Ministry of Labor and the National Confederation of Health Workers (CNTS) will also have to inform in detail about the risks of layoffs, and the Ministry of Health will have to give explanations about possible bed closures and reduction in the number of nurses and technicians.

The labor lawyer and partner at Orizzo Marques Advogados, Ursula Cohim Mauro, warned that, while the STF does not give its final decision, it is also important that private companies in the sector provide the amounts referring to the excess of the remuneration provided for by law, to avoid being taken by surprise. “Because if this is the Supreme Court’s decision, the effects are retroactive to the date of enactment of the law, which was on August 4. So, this salary difference will have to be paid retroactively, this also includes 13th, vacation and FGTS”, he explained. Is it over there.

Consensus

Entities representing hospitals, Santa Casa, municipalities and employers in the health area celebrate the suspension. In a note, CNSaúde, which made the request, stated that Barroso’s decision recognizes that the law, without the approval of the appropriate funding sources, would pose a threat to the financial situation of states and municipalities, to nursing jobs and to the quality of health services.

“The law would also immediately cause the closure of several health services, such as philanthropic hospitals, dialysis clinics and elderly care throughout Brazil, as well as small private hospitals, leading to unemployment and lack of assistance, especially to users of the Unified Health System (SUS). The Law would, finally, have a huge impact on the finances and social security systems of municipalities and states”, says the note.

The Nursing Councils reported working towards a consensus that makes it possible to overturn the injunction in the STF. The Federal and Regional Councils of Nursing (Cofen/Coren) expressed themselves in a joint note, criticizing the decision, which according to the entities only serves the convenience of the business class, which does not want to pay fair values ​​for the services provided.

“The preliminary decision by Minister Barroso considers the risk of impossibility of implementing the salary floor, from a purely budgetary point of view and under the false unilateral claim by CNSaúde that the effectiveness of the law jeopardizes layoffs and lack of beds, which is why which the rapporteur of the matter in the STF considered it prudent to establish, via injunction, the suspension of the law to understand the systemic effects of the legal change, before its entry into force”, said the councils.

Also according to the nursing councils, all studies of budgetary impacts were duly presented and discussed with all entities of the Union, states and municipalities, together with the National Congress, with technical analysis.

“We will take the necessary steps to reverse this decision with the STF Plenary, correcting this mistake in the deliberation of Minister Barroso, based on the versions of the economically interested parties, since the effectiveness of the floor is preceded by a budget feasibility study and no risk of layoffs of professionals or risk of damage to the country’s health system. In addition, we hope to see the request for amicus curiae that we filed by Minister Barroso, so that we can once again defend the constitutionality and viability of the law”, added the note.

In a video, the coordinator of the National Nursing Forum, Libya Bellusci, spoke about the possibility of a stoppage and strike after the measure. “If a strike is necessary, there will be. If a strike is necessary, there will be”, she said. “It will not be the STF that will disqualify and ignore the need for a decent wage floor.”