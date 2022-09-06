Criminal faction set up security company articulated by detainee in MA, points out PF

From a state penitentiary in Maranhão (MA), the head of a Ceará criminal faction would be leading the organization, drug trafficking, money laundering and even a security company in the municipality of Caririaçu. The detainee, whose name was not disclosed, has anklet criminals as accomplices, according to an investigation by the Federal Police (PF).

The criminal organization would have set up a security company in the municipality, which is used for money laundering and functions as an arm of the faction. The information was supplied by the Federal Police (PF) delegate, Adnilson Lima Maia.

The investigated detainee is one of the nine targets of the operation Quimera Cariri, which was launched by the Federal Police this Monday, 5, with nine search and seizure warrants issued by the Ceará Justice.

According to the delegate, the investigation started in 2020 and this phase of the operation is based on fighting the criminal scheme articulated by a detainee. Collected in Maranhão, he would be a leader of the Guardians of the State (GDE), according to the PF.

The investigation points out that, from another state, the man managed to maintain the distribution of drugs and laundering of goods in the Cariri region using his family and other members of the faction.

“The members keep in touch with him. Some are anklets. They circumvent the State, the trust that the State gives them and continue to commit crimes as if the anklet was a necklace, a mere ornament”, says the PF delegate.

According to the authority, the group formed a front security company that provides services without authorization from the Federal Police. They work with monitoring. However, in the Federal Revenue, the company appears as an electrical installation and maintenance service.

Also according to the PF, two of the individuals, who are in Caririaçu, set up the company and work in the collection of “caixinhas”, a kind of tax of the criminal organization for the participants, and in the baptism of new members of the faction.

The name of the company was not disclosed by the Federal Police, as the process is under judicial secrecy.

Operation Chimera Cariri

In this phase of the operation, the Justice issued the search and seizure warrants and, based on the data analyzed in the media captured by the Federal Police, other actions, such as the kidnapping of assets, must be analyzed by the Justice.

The investigation should also point to the involvement of more people in drug trafficking, association for trafficking and money laundering crimes, which carry sentences of five to 15 years, and three to 10 years, respectively.

The conduct of each participant must be individualized according to their participation.

