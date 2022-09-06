Cruzeiro awaits 2023 budget to negotiate for Jajá and Zé Ivaldo; case Vitor Roque does not affect | cruise

Cruzeiro hopes to close the 2023 budget to start negotiations to keep Zé Ivaldo and Jajá Both are from Athletico-PR and have a loan contract until the end of the current season. The signed bonds do not provide for a purchase option with a fixed value for the mining club.

In an interview with gePedro Martins, executive director of Cruzeiro, explained that the club has acted cautiously with the planning for 2023 as the budget for next year has not yet been defined.

– There is still no (negotiations with Athletico), because we are actually waiting to close the budget to start making more decisions regarding next year’s squad, regardless of whether it is in Serie A or Serie B.

1 of 4 Jajá and Zé Ivaldo during training at Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Jajá and Zé Ivaldo during training at Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Despite this, Cruzeiro needed to speed up some negotiations thinking about the 2023 squad. The main one with Lucas Oliveira. The defender belonged to Atlético-GO, which received a proposal from the United States for the player, and the celestial club needed to invest to have him permanently.

Lucas Oliveira was one of those borrowed with a purchase option at a fixed amount – Matheus Bidu and Neto Moura are in the same situation. Pedro Martins minimizes the absence of this clause in the bonds of Zé Ivaldo and Jajá. Pablo Siles, also on loan from Hurricane, has the same contractual situation.

– The call option is a mechanism you can use if you don’t need to negotiate with the club. Its non-existence does not mean that you cannot sit down with the club to acquire a certain part of the economic rights. Not having that contractual trigger doesn’t stop you from talking.

Does Vitor Roque’s case affect the relationship?

If you choose to keep these three players, Cruzeiro will have to sit at the table to negotiate with Athletico-PR. Precisely the club with which there was a dispute in the first semester due to the departure of Vitor Roque, at a time when Raposa was seeking renewal with the young man. The situation is in the Labor Court and is also being discussed at the CNRD.

Almost concurrently with the dispute over Roque, the clubs settled negotiations for Zé Ivaldo and Jajá. When Vitor Roque came to light, Cruzeiro was already in possession of the duo’s documentation for loan registration. However, in July, there was an agreement by Siles.

3 of 4 Vitor Roque is at Athletico-PR — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL Vitor Roque is at Athletico-PR — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL

Pedro Martins cites the example of the negotiation by the Uruguayan athlete to mention that Roque’s case does not interfere in negotiations between the clubs.

– Regarding Vitor Roque, we separated the themes. This is an issue that is being dealt with in the legal sphere, and Cruzeiro is very confident with the way it is conducting the process. But there is a dialogue (with Athletico-PR), especially when we talk about marketing aspects. We recently borrowed Pablo Siles. It happened in the most professional way possible. One thing will not prevent the other, even because they are very different negotiations.