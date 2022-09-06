Daughter forges kidnapping to take R$ 255 thousand from mother and ends up arrested

A 30-year-old woman was arrested after simulating her own kidnapping to try to extort 50,000 euros (equivalent to R$256,000) from her own mother. The case was registered yesterday on the island of Tenerife, Spain.

In addition to the suspect, four other people who were relatives of her girlfriend were also detained. Everyone would have helped in the crime.

A video of the fake kidnapping that was sent to the mother of the woman arrested over the weekend has been released by the local civil guard.

In it, it is possible to see the embezzler blindfolded and a material that resembles blood in her mouth, showing that the woman had been captured and assaulted. “If you want to see me alive, you have to pay 50,000 euros for me to be released,” she says.

Spanish police were called in and activated kidnapping protocols. According to the officers, the victim’s bank transactions were analyzed and suspicions were raised against the family of the swindler’s girlfriend.

The whereabouts of the woman, who was in perfect health in a kind of casino on the island, was discovered and the five suspects were detained at the scene. The moment of arrest was recorded on video and released by the Spanish Civil Guard.

Detained in Tenerife after simulating his secuestro and demanding 50,000 euros from his mother for his release. The victim received a video in which his child appeared gagged and with false blood, in which he asked crying that they would pay the amount demanded by his alleged kidnappers. pic.twitter.com/Bg3reqHest — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) September 5, 2022

According to the police, the mother of the embezzler had already been a victim of the group three times, when she received letters threatening her daughter and made transfers totaling 45 thousand euros (equivalent to R$ 230 thousand).

According to the Spanish newspaper El País, the five detainees must answer for simulating a crime (with a penalty of six to 12 months) and for extortion (a crime with a penalty of up to five years).