Daughter of Angélica and Luciano Huck, Eva, 9, enjoys Rock in Rio with a friend

Youngest daughter of Angelica and Luciano Huck, Eva followed the example of his older brother, Joaquim, and went to enjoy Rock in Rio. The youngest of the family was photographed at the entrance of the event in the company of her friend Helenayoungest daughter of Rodrigo Faro and Vera Viel.

To play in the music event, which tonight features a concert by Justin Bieber, Eva bet on a comfortable and warm lookas the temperature in the wonderful city plummeted. In boot cut jeans, black boots and coatthe 9-year-old girl showed resourcefulness and personality as she posed for photographers on site. See the photos in the gallery above!

But despite her young age, anyone who thinks this is the girl’s debut at Rock in Rio is wrong. The first time she was clicked at the music festival, Eva was just 4 years old. Afterwards, she went to the event one more time, then 7 years old. At other times, however, Eva was always accompanied by her famous parents.

Shorter, Justin Bieber concert promises to disappoint fans

Claiming to need to take care of his mental health, Justin Bieber canceled shows he would do in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The only confirmed performance was this Sunday night (04), at Rock in Rio. Headlining the event, Bieber first requested that his show be brought forward by 1 hour, causing all artists on the same night to also have to bring forward their performances.

Then, according to columnist Léo Dias, from the portal “Metrópoles”, the Canadian artist warned that his participation in Rock in Rio would last a maximum of 1 hour, leaving fans very disappointed on social networks. And like Post Malone, who ended Saturday night, Justin also banned zip lines during his show.

Angelica and Luciano Huck went to meet Eva at Rock in Rio

Shortly after Eva arrived with Faro’s daughter at Rock in Rio, Angélica and Luciano Huck also appeared in the VIP area of ​​the music festival. In her social network, the presenter published a click with her youngest daughter and also some videos where she appears with her husband, Boninho and Ana Furtado enjoying the presentation of the night’s headliner.

Paolla Oliveira, who went to the music festival without her boyfriend, Diogo Nogueira, and appeared wearing a sexy look, also joined the group to enjoy the performance.