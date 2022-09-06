Day of Debates on State Management of the SUS ends with an episode on auditing and federal transfers to the SUS

With the objective of being a space for learning and exchanging knowledge about the Unified Health System (SUS) and a tool to help State Attorneys for the Health sector to have a general perspective on issues related to public health policies, as well as successful Debate Day ended today.

With more than 170 participants and coordinated by Conass technical advisors, Alethele Santos and Edson Pistori, the 8O and last episode took place with the theme Federal Transfers to SUS and Audit, with Marcelo Aragão, Secretary General of the Secretariat for External Control – Health of the Federal Audit Court (Secexsaúde). “Conass has been a great partner in debating public policies together with the Court. It is good to know that we have a common goal – to improve the Brazilian health system”, he said in his opening speech.

Marcelo tells the importance of this journey as a strategy to show the functioning of public policies in the health area. “We want to promote the improvement of the management of health bodies and entities with a focus on efficiency and quality of services provided”.

What needs to be done?

For him, it is essential to create global indicators to assess the quality and level of care coverage of the SUS. “These indicators should identify healthcare needs in the health system, portray regional differences, contain indicators of access and result, and allow the assessment of the overall result index”, he said.

Marcelo explains that it is important to regulate the legal criteria for the apportionment of federal resources linked to health, in order to reconsider federal, state and municipal competences within the scope of the SUS. “This measure is necessary to integrate the financial incentives offered by the Ministry of Health, reducing the excess of existing norms in federal financial transfers”, he said.

He also said that detailing the competencies of the three levels of government avoids overlapping responsibilities and enables the precise identification of the executive and financial responsibilities of each entity in relation to actions and health services.

TCU’s strategic objectives in health were highlighted during the presentation, in addition to Secexsaúde’s actions and initiatives on strategic SUS themes. The presentation is available here.

For the president of Conass, the presentation showed that health systems need to evolve when it comes to the regulatory model and SUS has many challenges to be faced. “I believe that together with state agencies we can build paths for consolidation”, he concluded. At the end, Nésio praised the presentations of the day, observed that it was enriching, providing a different perspective for the future of health. Find out about previous episodes.

