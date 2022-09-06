Deadline for self-employed registration is extended

Self-employed truckers who did not have a cargo transport record in 2022 were given extra time to complete aaself-declaration of the Registration Term and, thus, be entitled to the truck driver assistance installments.

In a statement, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security extended the deadline until September 12 for the TACs (TAutonomous Cargo Carriers) register the self-declaration on the government website.

Those who have their documentation up to date will be able to receive the three installments of the aid together – July, August and September – to be deposited on September 24th. The value of each installment is R$ 1 thousand.

According to the rules of truck driver assistance, created by the government in the tune of the PEC (Proposal to Amend the Constitution) of the Aids, those who had an active registration in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters, of the National Agency of Land Transport, but which had no record of road freight transport operations this year.

Truck drivers who have already registered – nearly 130,000, according to the ministry – should receive the first two installments of the aid on September 6. The third was for the 24th of September.