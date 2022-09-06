Demi Lovato brought a new era to Rock in Rio







Demi lovato at rock in rio Photo: Alto Astral

It was rock day, baby! After some shows in Brazil, Demi Lovato took to the World Stage of Rock in Rio as the penultimate performance of the night this Sunday (4) and drove fans crazy.

In addition to singing classics from his career, such as ‘Skyscraper’ and “Heart Attack”, the singer also brought her new, more rock era to the event and performed songs from her new album, HOLY FVCK. For this new moment, the artist’s look has also changed.

Demi Lovato’s look at Rock in Rio

To accompany your guitar performance, Demi invested in a production with a more rocker footprintvery similar to the style used by Luísa Sonza in the first part of her show, also at Rock in Rio.

So, is there a trend out there? To find out more, we analyzed this look in 3 steps. Come and see:





Demi Lovato performed in an all-black look Photo: Reproduction / Twitter @siteptbr / Alto Astral

Transparency

under the vinyl jumpsuit, the singer bet on a transparent second skin and, of course, in black. With long sleeves, the blouse was overlapped by the main piece and made the look even more rocker.

Chains

The black jumpsuit was not just a black jumpsuit: in addition to having a shiny texture due to the fabric, the piece also had chains, rings and other silver applications. In this way, all the details contributed to sustain the punk production.

all black

Impossible not to highlight the only color used by Demi, right? This because all black speaks perfectly to their new era, marked by the birth of the HOLY FVCK album. Thus, the color was used in the accessories, in the overlay and also in the shoes.

More about Rock in Rio

The event runs until September 11 in the city of Rio de Janeiro and big names will still be there next week, as Guns N’ Roses (8), Green Day (9), Coldplay (10) and, closing, Dua Lipa. The complete coverage of Rock in Rio you can follow on High Astral.