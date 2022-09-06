Demi Lovato is out of tune badly, but the band holds it all







Demi performs at Rock in Rio Photo: reproduction

There’s something very serious going on as Demi Lovato sings on the Mundo stage. her album, Holy Fvck, and her entire show, are heavier than the rock she did at the beginning of her career. It was pop rock, it became punk rock – a movement almost contrary to what you see in bands in general. But rock, make no mistake, is on the rise. Not the root rock and roll, from garage bands, but this one, well produced, with entrances through pop doors and, above all, made by women. Demi has a rock and roll life rant about surviving the ills brought on by drugs and uses it very well in her music. Holy Fvck that’s about it, and your show too.

The band’s sound is heavy, very heavy, but their vocals didn’t seem to make it to the end of the show. Out of tune, Demi didn’t show at first that she was up to the group. It took some time to settle down, something that only happened a little bit there by the song. La La Land. Before that, he played his part somewhat lax on fierce topics like substance, eat me and substance. Anyway, it was a new vision: we now had, after two and a half long days, a band of someone under 35 years old. A band, with people actually playing.

By the way, it is necessary to talk about the band, and how the guitarist Nina Strauss is important in all of this. Nina, 35, also called Hurricane, traveled the world playing with Alice Cooper until she was called by Demi. Guitar World magazine made a list of the “ten female guitarists you should know” and there was Nina, at number one. She doesn’t play. Her Ibanez guitar is cutting, fierce, technical and explosive. Brittany Bowman, the drummer, is also a knockout.

Demi needs to deliver live what she does in the studio. It’s curious that in the highs, everything is fine. But when something goes out of its small tuning zone, it’s often one beam after another. the first part of Iris, for example, one of his greatest classics, seemed like another song it was so out of tune. Already in city ​​of angelsone of the highlights of the new album, her voice was perfect all the time, with the right to the beautiful vibrato that she managed to find again. skyscraper, with the audience lights moment, showed the same problem. Deep part outside, high part inside. In the song 29more beams.

Demi is part of a new scene, in which many white women migrate or remigrate to rock. With the acceptance of the fans in the heights, they do not stop coming up with heavy records and brave postures. But rock, unlike pop, tends to have more attentive audiences. It can’t be any note.