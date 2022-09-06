Denounced by the MP, Thiago Brennand left Brazil on Sunday (4) – 09/05/2022

Businessman Thiago Brennand Fernandes Vieira, 42, left Brazil at dawn last Sunday (4), hours before being denounced by the MPSP (Public Ministry of São Paulo) for bodily harm and corruption of minors. On August 3, security cameras filmed the businessman assaulting a model at a luxury gym at the Iguatemi mall in São Paulo.

Thiago Vieira’s trip abroad was confirmed to the TAB by Federal Police sources. The businessman passed through immigration at 12:10 am. His fate, however, is not on the record.

In the complaint made by prosecutor Bruno César Cruz de Assis, Thiago Vieira’s “advantaged financial condition” was used as an argument to ask the Justice to seize his passport and oblige him to keep his address updated in the case file.

The prosecutor also asked that the court determine the payment of R$ 100 thousand for moral damages to model Alliny Helena Gomes, 37, victim of Thiago’s aggression, in addition to protective measures to keep him away from her.

This Sunday (4), TV Globo’s “Fantástico”, presented new complaints against Thiago Vieira, based on interviews with women, a cousin and employees of establishments frequented by him.

remember the case

The aggression suffered by the model on August 3 was caught by security cameras and reported by TV Globo. According to the victim, businessman Thiago Brennand was bothered by his presence and showed that he was altered.

In the images, it is possible to see when the businessman pushes the victim. In the police report, witnesses confirmed the aggression reported by the model.