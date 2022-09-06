Diesel and gasoline fall once again: how much was it for?

Check the price of diesel and gasoline and find out which factors influence the price of these fuels in Brazil.

A recent survey by the ANP (Agência Nacional do Petróleo) showed that gasoline and diesel prices fell at gas stations. According to the agency, the average price of a liter of gasoline reached R$ 5.25 in the national average from August 21 to 27.

Already this week, the average price of gasoline fell from R$ 5.25 to 5.17, that is, a decline of 1.52%. In the case of diesel, there was a reduction of 0.43%, that is, fuel went from R$ 6.93 to R$ 6.90 in the last two weeks.

Why did the price of diesel and gasoline fall?

According to the managing partner of the CBIE (Brazilian Center for Infrastructure), Pedro Rodrigues, the variables that influence the price of gasoline are the exchange rate and the price of a barrel of oil in the international market. These situations occur because the fuel is quoted in dollars.

Thus, these are the main factors that influence the value of diesel and gasoline in Brazil. Furthermore, these factors are the reason why Petrobras announced a further reduction.

It is worth noting that last Tuesday (30), oil prices fell by almost US$ 6 dollars per barrel. That drop means a bigger decline in about a month. Thus, in a note, Petrobras declared that the reduction in the price of gasoline at refineries follows this trend.

“This reduction follows the evolution of reference prices and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the interest rate. exchange”said the state.

What are the other factors that influence fuel prices?

In addition to international market prices, there are other situations that may influence fuel prices. For Rodrigues, it is worth highlighting the taxes, such as PIS/Cofins and ICM, and the percentage of blending of ethanol and gasoline.

This is because the tax policy in Brazil, added to the appreciation of the real against the dollar, causes the price to fall more in Brazil than in other countries in the world.

“In addition to having the drop in global oil prices, Brazil applied a policy that further reduced the tax rate, also reducing the final price of fuel. That’s why, in percentage terms, the price here dropped more than in other countries”highlighted the managing partner of CBIE.

But what has changed in Brazilian tax policy?

First, at the end of July, the legislation that limits ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Products) came into effect. This law focuses on items considered essential, that is, fuel, public transport, natural gas, communications and electricity.

Thus, with the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the proposal determines that states limit the collection of this tax, which is statewide, to the minimum rate of each state, which varies between 17% and 18%. In addition, the government also zeroed the PIS/Pasep and Cofins rates, two federal taxes, for fuel.

Therefore, it can be said, according to Alexandre Andrade, an analyst at the IFI (Independent Tax Institution), that from the tax point of view these were the factors that had the greatest impact on fuel prices.

