Direct Treasury: Campos Neto’s speeches boost rates, which return to 5.80% in inflation bonds

The interest rate market dawned on the rise this Tuesday (6), digesting the most recent speeches by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto.

At an event held on Monday night (5), the official said that the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) – which has a meeting scheduled for the 20th and 21st of this month – is open and that the collegiate will evaluate “a possible final adjustment” of the Selic rate, currently at 13.75% per year.

Quickly, the yield curve began to reflect the chances that the end of the cycle of interest rate hikes will have yet another chapter in two weeks’ time.

At 9 am, DI futures contracts indicated an increase in several maturities. The biggest advances, of 0.13 percentage points, were registered in contracts maturing in 2024 and 2025, which marked rates of 12.95% and 11.81% per year, respectively.

“Looking at the numbers, there seems to be a good case for an interest rate relief,” says Levante in a report. But considering that a good part of the recent drop in price indices – which even registered deflation in July, which should be repeated in August – came from the reduction in fuel prices, both as a result of Petrobras concessions and the tax cut, the Levante analysts still see no need to loosen monetary policy.

“Thus, it is incorrect to consider that Campos Neto was hawkish in their statements on Monday. He just made it clear that inflation remains structurally high and that, like the Chacrinha program, its fight only ends when it ends”.

The Focus report, released yesterday by the Central Bank, showed that financial agents consulted weekly maintained the expectation that the Selic would end 2022 at 13.75% per year – which would imply that the Copom would not carry out further interest rate hikes from now until December. At the same time, the market increased the outlook for interest rates at the end of 2023 from 11% to 11.25% per year. Projections have not changed for either 2024 (8.00%) or 2025 (7.50%).

Following the movement of futures, on this eve of the September 7th holiday, the rates of public securities traded on the Treasury Direct also rose, and the strongest increases occurred in fixed-rate papers with short maturity. The Prefixed Treasury 2025, which offered a yield of 11.77% per year yesterday afternoon, started the day paying 11.86% interest. On paper maturing in 2031, which has half-yearly coupons, the increase was lower: the rate went from 11.91% to 11.93% per year.

Rates on inflation-linked bonds also rose. In practically all cases, the advance was 0.04 percentage points, taking the remuneration of various securities back to around 5.80% per year, plus the variation of the IPCA.

The exception was the Treasury IPCA+ 2032, which offered remuneration of 5.79% per year plus the variation of the IPCA – yesterday, the rate was 5.73%, a difference of 0.06 percentage points.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct this Tuesday morning (6):

Campos Neto hawkish?

In an event promoted yesterday by Economic value, Campos Neto stated that “we understand that we have to send a hard message”. “We took advantage of events like this to express ourselves and the message that is still valid today is that of the last Copom, which we said we would evaluate a possible final adjustment”, he said.

He reinforced, on more than one occasion, that the BC will assess a possible final adjustment at the Copom meeting in September. At the August meeting, the BC said that it would assess “the need for a residual adjustment, of lesser magnitude, at its next meeting”.

As in his last presentation, Campos Neto said that the inflation battle is not won and that “it is not to be celebrated”, despite the recent improvement in the IPCA – the official inflation index – and the expectations for 2022. The BC president returned to highlighting that the main reason for improvement in the short term is the government’s tax relief measures, but mentioned that there are more favorable news in “other indices” at the margin. Campos Neto also evaluated that there is a repricing of inertia for 2023, which is lower with the falling expectations for this year.

fuel prices

The average price of a liter of common diesel in August was sold at R$ 7.42, and the S-10 type at R$ 7.51, values ​​4.65% cheaper when compared to the closing of July. The survey is from Ticket Log, based on supplies made at its 21,000 accredited service stations.

Douglas Pina, General Director of Mainstream at Edenred Brasil’s Fleet and Mobility Division, says that despite the decline and the price of fuel being below par with the international market, when compared to the price sold at the pumps in 2021, in which a liter of the common type was R$4.83 and the S-10 type cost an average of R$4.89, fuel is 53% more expensive for drivers.

Interest in the US and Europe

According to data from CME Group’s FedWatch, the likelihood that the Fed (Federal Reserve, US central bank) will more aggressively raise the interest rate at its meeting this month – to the level of 3.00%-3.25% – is 66% this Tuesday (6). Yesterday, the index was at 54%. Now, there is also a 34% chance that the Fed will raise the interest rate by 0.50 pp.

The US monetary policy meeting this month will end on the same day as the Brazilian Copom meeting: September 21.

In the Old Continent, Yannis Stournaras, head of the European Central Bank (ECB), assesses that inflation is close to its peak and should begin a “firm deceleration”, amidst the stabilization of energy prices and the cooling of global supply bottlenecks. . In an article published in the journal EurofiStournaras argued that the scenario will allow the ECB to promote a “progressive normalization” of interest rates, with the decision taken at each meeting.

“Both the timing and pace of movements will depend on the evolution of our assessment of inflationary risks, which may reflect supply bottlenecks but also contractionary price pressures,” Stournaras wrote.

