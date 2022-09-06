Director of new film with Penelope Cruz reveals he was born a woman

Emanuele Creolese, award-winning Italian director, revealed yesterday that he was biologically born a female. The statement was made when presenting his newest film “L’Immensità”, starring Spanish actress Penélope Cruz, during the Venice Film Festival.

“I was biologically born a woman, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have a big part of a female personality in me. That’s probably the best part of me,” said the director, whose latest film, ”Terraferma,” won the Special Award for Jury at the Venice Film Festival in 2011.

Criasele says that “L’Immensità” was inspired by her own childhood. The film tells the story of an Italian family in the 1970s. The eldest daughter identifies as a boy and, with that, intensifies the tension in the already turbulent family relationship with her mother and her abusive father.

“I didn’t just want to talk about myself. As I try to do in every film I make, I’ve been trying to somehow represent in a broader way the topics I really care about, like migration. Migration of a soul. This is which means a transition from one state to another”, added the director, reinforcing how much he cares about the themes dealt with in the film.