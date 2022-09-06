Director says he understands Ajax coach’s anger at losing Antony: “We didn’t want to” | international football

After spending much of the transfer window as a distant dream for Manchester United, Antony ended up becoming the club’s top priority in the final stretch of the market. and was bought for 100 million euros. And Ajax, despite having invoiced a good amount for their coffers, does not hide that it was bothered by the fact that the English only sought to conclude the deal close to closing the window.
Sporting director Gerry Hamstra told De Telegraaf newspaper that he understands coach Alfred Schreuder’s frustration at losing so many players, including the Brazilian, whom he saw as one of the team’s pillars.
– I understand that Schreuder is very angry. I used to coach, so I know how much it bothers you when your best player leaves at the last minute. We didn’t want that, we wanted to keep Antony, he said.
Antony left Ajax to join Manchester United – Photo: Getty Images
Antony was the last – and perhaps the main – casualty in a transfer window in which the Dutch team had its backbone dismantled. Left Ajax in the summer market forward Haller, midfielder Gravenberch, full-backs Tagliafico and Mazraoui, goalkeeper Onana and defenders Schuurs and Lisandro Martínez. The latter was also bought by Manchester United from Erik Ten Hag, another who left the club at the end of last season.
Hamstra pointed out that Antony’s departure ended up being a bucket of cold water for Ajax, who were trying to recover from weeks of market that had already removed so many players from the squad. The club, however, was left with their hands tied in the face of United’s high proposals and the player’s attitude, who refused to train because he wanted to head to England.
– Manchester United’s timing was very bad. The last few days have become more hectic after Ajax has already made a major rebuild of the squad after the departure of many level players. It was very difficult to leave our coach with such a gap. We all thought we lost starting players, we had a summer with different expectations. We try to keep the group as much as possible so we can do well in the Champions League and continue to be successful. That’s what we talked about with Alfred, and of course we knew we would have losses. But no one imagined that our players would be bought for so much money.