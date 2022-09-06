DO BANKS OPEN ON HOLIDAY SEPTEMBER 7th, INDEPENDENCE holiday?

This Wednesday (07/09), September 7th holiday, banks across the country work differently. Confirmation occurs through the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban).

According to information from Febraban, Tuesday (6), the eve of the holiday, and on Thursday (8), one day after the September 7th holiday, banking institutions operate normally. So the only break will happen this Wednesday.

Banks open on the 7th of September holiday?

At first, it is important to point out that banks will not work this Wednesday, September 7th, a national holiday.

In this way, citizens will be able to pay their bills on Thursday, September 8, without charging fines and interest.

If you prefer, banking service customers will be able to use, on September 7, the applications of banking institutions, which will continue to be enabled to meet the needs of users.

In addition, it is worth noting that the ATMs and self-service will also work normally at branches throughout Brazil. The service within the banks, however, is suspended and will return on the 8th.

In a note, Febraban highlights that the non-operation of banks on this holiday of September 7 meets a resolution of the National Monetary Council (CMN), which does not consider working days for banking operations on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

“The Brazilian Federation of Banks (FEBRABAN) informs that there will be no service at bank branches on the Independence of Brazil holiday, celebrated on September 7th. The decision follows Resolution No. 4,880, of December 23, 2020, of the National Monetary Council, which does not consider Saturdays, Sundays, official national, municipal or state holidays for banking operations, except for optional or other cases of inability to access physical branches.

Banks resume public service on Thursday, September 08

Next Thursday (September 08), public service returns normally in all locations that do not have municipal holidays.

According to information from Febraban, the self-service areas will be available to customers on the day of the holiday, as well as the digital and remote channels of banks, such as internet and mobile banking. Consumption bills (water, energy, telephone, etc.) and bills due on 09/07 may be paid, without any additional charge, on the following business day.

Paying bills on the holiday of September 7

According to information from Deputy Director of Services at FEBRABAN, Walter Tadeu de Faria, Taxes usually have maturities with dates adjusted to the calendar of national, state and municipal holidays.

Bank slips from customers registered as electronic drawees, for example, can be paid via DDA (Authorized Direct Debit).

In this way, for greater convenience and convenience, customers and the general public can avoid attending in person at bank branches using digital channels as the main means of accessing services in this September 7th holiday.

“Electronic means are a practical and extremely safe alternative and offer practically all financial transactions in the banking system. Internet banking, mobile banking and ATMs can be used to pay bills, check balances and statements and transfers, for example. Banking by telephone and correspondent are also among the service alternatives”, informs the director.

INSS has a break in payments on September 7

This Wednesday (07/09), due to the holiday of Independence of Brazil, the INSS will take a break in payments. Thus, payments come back and will be finalized on Thursday.

You INSS payments are being made according to the final benefit number, which consists of 10 digits and has the following format: 123.456.789-0. Thus, to know when you will receive, you need to consider the penultimate number, which comes before the digit.

According to official data from the INSS, around 36 million beneficiaries receive some benefit from the agency. Namely, this includes retirements, pensions, sick pay and reclusion aid. Of this total, most – 60% of the beneficiaries – receive a minimum wage.