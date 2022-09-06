Do you have an ideal frequency? How long does it last? See 8 common questions about sex – 09/06/2022

When done with protection and consent, sex is good for your health. Stress reduction, increased self-esteem and improved sleep quality are some of the benefits of the practice that have already been attested by science.

But is there an “ideal” frequency for having sex? And not having sex for a long time, is it bad for your health? Is it normal to feel pain during intercourse? On Sex Day, Live well answers 8 common questions when it comes to sexual health.

1. Is it normal to feel pain during sex?

Many women say they feel some pain during their first sexual intercourse. The discomfort can arise mainly when there is no relaxation of the pelvic floor muscles, located in the region between anus and genitals, in addition to factors such as anxiety and fear.

When the annoyance is recurrent, however, this can be a sign that something is not going well and therefore needs to be investigated. Pain can be related to several factors, from low arousal and low lubrication of the vagina to symptoms of some disease. One of the most common causes of pain during sex among women is endometriosis, considered the second most common gynecological disease among women.

2. Is there an ideal frequency for having sex?

Several studies have tried to answer this question. One of them, for example, carried out by the University of Toronto, in Canada, revealed that the ideal is to have sex once a week. On the other hand, sexual practice does not mean that the person is more satisfied. Another survey, carried out in Carnegie Mellon Universityin the United States, concluded that the sexual act alone is not responsible for increasing the level of happiness.

The truth is that there is no magic number of sexual relationships that are considered normal or more recommended. The important thing is that the couple is aligned and both can enjoy it when it happens.

3. How long does a sex last?

The “normal” duration of a sexual relationship is another question that intrigues scientists. According to an international survey involving 500 heterosexual couples, the average duration of sex is 5 minutes and 24 seconds.

The survey included people from the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States, and only measured the time between vaginal penetration and ejaculation — that is, it did not include the “preliminaries”.

In general, there is no duration considered normal for a sexual relationship: the time can vary according to what people consider to be more or less desirable.

4. What is the average penis size?

A British study published in the scientific journal of urology BJU International pointed out that, when erect, a penis measures, on average, 13 cm in length and, at rest, 9 cm. The average circumference (thickness) is about 11 cm (when erect) and 9 cm (at rest).

Over 17 analyses, more than 15,000 men were investigated. But mostly Caucasian or Middle Eastern. According to the same study, only 2% have very small penises, well below average, which also corresponds to those with large penises.

In Brazil, the average penis size is 12.5 to 14.5 cm in length, in erection, which is equivalent to a ballpoint pen without a tip, for example. Penile measurement (anthropometric) data presented at SBU (Brazilian Society of Urology) congresses show that in the Brazilian male population the “normal” values ​​for an erect penis are between 10.5 cm and 17.5 cm.

5. Is not having sex for a long time bad for your health?

Physically, no. Not having sex for long periods does not cause any change in Organs sexual organs themselves. Both male and female organs keep functioning normally and are waiting for the next interaction. Stopping having sex will not make it difficult to have orgasms, for example.

However, from a psychological point of view, there may be some losses, such as increased stress and anxiety. That’s because sex also has a relaxing and antidepressant function, as hormones and neurotransmitters released during the act itself and orgasm help control these and other symptoms linked to depression.

But if sex is not necessary for the person, not having sex may not harm their emotional health. If the activity is avoided because of fears, limitations or judgments, the tip is to try to understand why the problem affects your sex life.

6. Is “too much” sex bad for your health?

When the pace of intercourse is too high, the sexual organs can end up suffering a little. This is because “overuse” can cause irritation, discomfort and even an inflammatory process both in the penis and vagina.

Therefore, it is recommended that, in case of discomfort, the person seeks a doctor to evaluate the problem.

7. Can you swallow sperm?

Sperm (or semen), the fluid produced by the seminal vesicle and prostate glands, by itself poses no health risk — but there is also no scientific proof that it brings any benefit.

The liquid is made up of a number of substances, such as protein, fructose, vitamins and minerals, in addition to sperm, and none of them are harmful. The problem occurs when the man is infected with an STI (sexually transmitted infection).

In this case, if the other person has a lesion or even a microfissure in the mouth or oropharynx, when swallowing the sperm —or just keeping it in the mouth—, they are susceptible to contracting diseases such as HPV, syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea. In other words, what happens is that the wounds act as a gateway for microorganisms. Therefore, condom use is essential.

For couples who do not give up ejaculation in the mouth, it is advisable to periodically see a doctor to do the necessary tests and make sure they are healthy. If people have just met or meet occasionally, the most sensible thing is to avoid the practice.

8. Can you have sex during pregnancy?

The contraindication of having sex during pregnancy is only valid in situations where there is a threat of miscarriage; placenta previa (when the placenta does not form in the right place and is in the lower part of the uterus, and may bleed during sexual intercourse); serious infections; rupture of the gestational sac; or in specific cases of bleeding, hypertension and premature birth.

In the absence of these problems, it is possible to have sex throughout the pregnancy – in the end, given the size of the belly, penetrative sex can be a little uncomfortable.

*With information from reports published on 01/22/2020, 06/07/2020, 06/09/2021, 12/01/2022, 01/06/2022 and 08/11/2022.