Doctor who bombed the internet teaches how to use diet to reduce inflammation

“I often say that we are not just what we eat, but mainly what we absorb”. This is the thought of the renowned doctor Mohamad Barakat, whose banner is healthy eating and bowels. That is, industrialized products, sausages and with preservatives are out of the question, since the excess of these items can promote inflammation in the body. In conversation with Column Claudia Meireles, the specialist talked about the risks of poor diet and the importance of an anti-inflammatory diet.

When you hear something about inflammation, the individual usually already relates it to some injury or infection in a specific part of the body, which, in general, presents swelling, redness and pain. But, in fact, it can occur in the body imperceptibly.

“It is necessary to understand that an acute inflammatory process releases cytokines. It’s a natural thing. But when there is something causing inflammation in the body constantly and for a long time, they keep being released. Silently, it maintains the physical structure in a state of alert and subclinical chronic inflammation”, explains the founder of the Dr. Barakat of Integrative Medicine.

The main causes are associated with modern life habits, such as stress, excessive consumption of ultra-processed foods, exposure to endocrine disruptors. — which are agents and chemical substances that provide alterations in the endocrine system and hormones —alcohol and smoking.

Inflammation can activate genetic disease triggers, causing conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and others to arise. A chronically inflamed body can contribute to diseases such as colitis, arthritis, chronic pain, neurodegenerative diseases (Alzheimer’s), high cholesterol, and even cancer. Therefore, it is essential to cultivate good habits to maintain health. Mohamed Barakat

Having an inflamed body may seem like a sporadic occurrence for some people, but the truth is that there is a huge supply in the ultra-processed market, junk food (full of artificial colors and preservatives, sugar, sodium and trans fat) and potentially inflammatory products such as gluten and milk, which foster the silent emergence of the problem.

Obesity, rhinitis, sinusitis, fatty liver, high blood sugar levels, gastrointestinal changes (such as constipation, diarrhea, bloating, and gas), lack of energy, bloating, skin problems, low immunity, and even mood swings can all be signs of the problem and an alert that it is time to seek professional help. “Inflammation, as we know, is a symptom, not the disease. It’s your body telling you something is wrong.”

anti-inflammatory process

With a holistic view of the human being, Barakat reinforces, for his more than two million Instagram followers and customers, the importance of achieving a healthy life in its entirety.

If you want to change your habits and start an anti-inflammatory diet, it is necessary to put good fats on your plate, such as extra virgin olive oil, salmon, avocado, organic meats, seafood and oilseeds. In addition to citrus and red fruits, dark green vegetables (broccoli and kale), dark chocolate, green tea, ginger, chlorella, turmeric and propolis.

“When you deflate your body, you start to reap benefits, such as more energy, fewer allergies, better immunity and gut health, which, in turn, contributes to improvements in mental health. Anyway, reviewing habits and adopting a healthy style is the only way to get real health, in the short, medium and long term”, he warns.

With more than 30 years of experience in the field, the doctor launched the 30-Day Challenge a few years ago to help people achieve greater well-being. It is a free initiative that encourages food reeducation. You can find more information at www.desafio30diasdrbarakat.com.br.

“More important than thinking about inclusions, is that you, first of all, make the exclusions that are making your body sick. Always prefer real food over ultra-processed foods, practice intermittent fasting to give your gut time to repair itself and re-signify your food”, he concludes.

