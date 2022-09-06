Dorival cites Cabañas to justify Flamengo’s squad against Ceará: “I would never forgive myself” | Flamengo

The good advantage gained in the 4-0 rout over Vélez Sarsfield, in Argentina, made a good part of Flamengo fans imagine that coach Dorival Júnior would climb to full strength since the beginning of the match against Ceará, Sunday, at Maracanã, in the duel which ended in a 1-1 draw.

+ Arrascaeta, from Flamengo, returns to training with the ball and must face Vélez

1 of 2 Dorival in Flamengo vs Ceará in Maracanã — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo Dorival in Flamengo vs Ceará in Maracanã — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

With the result, Flamengo wasted an opportunity to reduce the lead of leader Palmeiras to five points. In an interview with “Charla Podcast“, the coach justified his decision and said he had a lot of respect for Vélez.

Dorival gave as an example the failure of Flamengo against América de México, in the 2008 Libertadores. After winning away by 4 to 2, the team of coach Joel Santana lost 3 to 0, with three goals from Salvador Cabañas, at Maracanã, and was deleted.

– Maybe so (his mistake in the lineup), but I have a question: we’ve already had a disqualification at home… with Cabañas. Won 4-2 there and lost 3-0 here. In football, nothing is impossible. I would never forgive myself, after a hard-won advantage. After what Flamengo did, some people preferred to say that Vélez shouldn’t be in the semifinals. It’s criminal with the microphone in hand to say that. The team deserves all respect and consideration. Flamengo fans would never forgive me if on Wednesday the advantage came to drop, for one reason or another, without the main team on the field. I work with my feet on the ground. I know what we’re going to face on Wednesday again – said Dorival during the podcast.

The coach was also asked about the criticism from fans about the fact that he started Diego as a starter in “Team B”. Dorival highlighted that the importance of shirt 10 goes beyond the four lines.

– There has to be respect. He is one of the most hardworking, dedicated, committed and committed. A professional like that may not be in the best moment, but it’s still important. When you lose a player from that workgroup, you pay a very high price. People don’t understand. They think the answer is only on the field, and it’s not always like that. Some, in addition to the technical answer, give an immeasurable answer. Diego is one of them. As long as he is at Flamengo, Diego will be respected.

Did Dorival make a mistake in the lineup? Newsroom debates Flamengo coach’s concept against Ceará

With Santos in the goal, Dorival got stability in the position, but he recalled that on his arrival he blocked Hugo, who was very demanding. He also commented on the relationship with Dom Diego Alves.

– We (he and Diego Alves0 had a fact back there, but it was resolved in the locker room. I always respected him as a professional. I thought that a lot of what was happening was being thrown on Hugo’s back in an incorrect way. I was blamed for everything. A young man with great ability. It’s a difficult situation for the athlete. I told Hugo that he had the right to think I was wrong, but suddenly he would see that a stop for him would be important for the sequence of his career. I thought more than the situation with Diego, which for me would be resolved. One situation has nothing to do with the other – said the coach.

Flamengo decides the spot in the Libertadores final this Wednesday, at 21:30, at Maracanã. The team can even lose by three goals difference that will be classified.

+ Read more Flamengo news

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

2 of 2 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧