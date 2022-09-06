Due to risk in elections, Fachin restricts rules on guns

Minister of the STF limited the effectiveness of Bolsonaro’s decrees that facilitate access to weapons and ammunition in Brazil

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Edson Fachin suspended, this Monday (5.Sep.2022), the effectiveness of ordinance and excerpts of decrees by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that facilitate access to weapons and ammunition in Brazil.

Fachin said that the beginning of the electoral campaign intensifies the “Risk of Political Violence”. he quoted “recent and regrettable episodes of political violence”.

“In other words, the risk of political violence makes the need to grant the precautionary measure extremely and exceptionally urgent”.

Here are the full text of the decisions here (361 KB), here (390 KB) and here (326 KB). The decisions are preliminary (provisional), and must undergo analysis by the plenary of the Court so that the ministers confirm or not the determinations. There is no date for a trial yet.

Fachin’s decision was given in 3 different processes, filed by PT and PSB. The analysis of the cases had been stopped at the STF since September 2021, due to a request for a view (more time for analysis) from Minister Nunes Marques. The request was made in the virtual plenary, a model in which there is no debate, and the ministers cast their votes in the court’s electronic system.

“While it is advisable to wait for the contributions, always careful, resulting from the requests for inspection, after more than a year and in the light of the recent and regrettable episodes of political violence, it is necessary to grant the precautionary measure in order to protect the very object of deliberation of this Court” , wrote Fachin.

Decisions suspend effectiveness:

the ordinance that increased the number of ammunition that can be purchased monthly;

an excerpt from a decree authorizing CACs (hunter, shooter and collector) to purchase and carry restricted-use weapons;

of an excerpt from a decree that established a declaration of effective need for the purchase of a permitted weapon.

In this last point, the orientation set by the minister was that the possession of firearms can only be authorized to people who concretely demonstrate, for professional or personal reasons, that they have an effective need. According to the magistrate, the Executive’s activity in regulating the issue cannot create “Presumptions of Effective Necessity” in addition to those already established by law.

Fachin also established the following interpretations for the questioned norms:

the quantitative limits of ammunition that can be purchased are limited to what, in a diligent and proportionate manner, guarantees only what is necessary for the safety of citizens;

acquisition of firearms for restricted use can only be authorized in the interests of public security or national defence, not because of the applicant’s personal interest;

weapons and ammunition

Fachin said the part of the decree with rules on CACs “creates undue permission for the acquisition of restricted-use weapons without the control of the Army Command”. The minister also understood that the rule violates the Disarmament Statute.

The rule establishes that collectors can buy or have the possession of up to 5 firearms of restricted use. Hunters, 15 and marksmen, 30 weapons.

“CACs are granted, without the support of empirical and normative reasons, permission to acquire a very large number of weapons for restricted use”, declared the minister. “This value is absolutely incompatible with the factual reality and the normative reality of the Brazilian State”.

Fachin said that the increase in ammunition circulating in society has negative effects on the citizen. “The most dramatic consequences are the increase in violent crimes committed with firearms; the diversion of legally obtained ammunition to organized crime; the escalation of episodes of domestic violence; the disproportionate increase in violent acts against minority groups”.

For the minister, the ordinance goes against the purpose of the Disarmament Statute.

“The vertiginous increase in the amount of ammunition that occurred between the Interministerial Ordinance No. 412/GM-MD and No. 1,634/GM-MD is not rationally justified according to the constitutionally adequate teleology”declared. “Between January and April 2020, it is not possible to reconstruct a state of affairs that would suggest the need to increase, with due diligence, by up to 1700% (one thousand seven hundred percent) access to ammunition.”