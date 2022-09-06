Earthquake in Sichuan, China, kills more than 45

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit China’s Sichuan province on Monday, the strongest in the region since 2017, killing more than 45 people and shaking the provincial capital of Chengdu and beyond.

Some roads and houses near the epicenter were damaged by landslides, while communications were down in at least one area, state television reported.

No damage to dams and hydropower plants within 50 km of the epicenter was reported, although damage to the provincial grid affected power for around 40,000 users.

The epicenter was in the city of Luding, said China’s earthquake center, in the mountains about 226 km southwest of Chengdu.

Earthquakes are common in southwest Sichuan Province, especially in its western mountains, a tectonically active area along the eastern border of the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau.

The Sichuan provincial government said more than 45 people had died. At least four of them were in Luding.

Laura Luo, who lives in Chengdu, a city of about 21 million people, was on her way to her apartment block when she saw people running out of buildings in panic after receiving earthquake alerts on their phones.

“Many people were so terrified they started crying,” the international public relations consultant told Reuters.

“All the dogs started barking. It was really scary,” she said, referring to when the earthquake started.