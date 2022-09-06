Edilton Meireles: ADI of nurses, Barroso’s mistakes

Minister Roberto Barroso, when appraising, in injunction, ADI nº 7.222, determined the suspension of the full application of Law nº 14.434/22. As is known, this law established the minimum salary for nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives, benefiting public and private employees and statutory servants of the Union, states, Federal District and municipalities.

ADI 7,222 was proposed by the National Health Confederation (CNS), which represents hospitals and health establishments and services in the private sector, including public entities subject to the rules of private law.

Minister Barroso’s decision was to determine the suspension of the full effectiveness of Law No. 14,434/22. This decision, however, contains several misconceptions, some of which – we would say – are primary.

The first of the mistakes refers to the determination to suspend the effectiveness of the law, including in relation to the public sector linked to direct administration. However, it is known that the CNS does not represent the entities of the direct administration. Therefore, it has no legitimacy to ask for the suspension of provisions on salaries owed to statutory servants, subject to public law, the Union, states, Federal District and municipalities. At most, the suspension, in the public area, should be limited to public employees linked to entities subject to the private law regime.

And, at this point, the CNS certainly does not have the legitimacy to question any financial impact of the aforementioned law in relation to the entities of direct administration. The decision, by the way, at this point, proves to be surprising, including not addressing the issue related to the thematic relevance of the CNS in questioning the financial impact on the public sector! Therefore, it is imperative to change the decision at this point immediately, as it is not supported by the precedents of the STF itself, given the absolute lack of thematic relevance between the CNS’s action and the request for suspension of the law on the point it deals with. of statutory civil servants’ salaries and the impact on public finances.

The private sector remains. As for the private sector, Minister Barroso indicated two grounds for granting the preliminary injunction. The first of these is the financial impact on private sector entities with “to SUS, especially to philanthropic hospitals”. points out that the “possible economic-financial imbalance that arises from agreements and contracts formalized for the provision of services to the SUS, it is expected that individuals will seek to review their clauses in the face of the celebrating States and Municipalities”.

In relation to this first argument, Minister Barroso revealed concern with the financial health of companies, but not with that of workers, forgetting the principle of valuing human work, which recommends better remuneration for the work carried out.

But the flaw in this argument lies in the fact that the “economic-financial imbalance that arises from agreements and contracts formalized for the provision of services to the SUS” is not resolved by suspending the law disproportionately. This is because, as the minister himself states later, when dealing with the second argument pointed out in his decision, any measure in the public area must respect the principle of proportionality. Therefore, when considering the preliminary injunction, it is up to the judge to verify whether the requested measure “is not required or necessary, there being a less burdensome alternative means to reach the same result (need)”.

Now, in this case, the financial imbalance is resolved with the contractual review of the “agreements and formalized contracts for the provision of services to the SUS”. And with an injunction, in the face of each (action) concrete case. Or even in a generic way, in the ADI itself, if that were the case, but not simply by cutting the labor benefit. That is, the minister fully sacrificed the right of one (the workers) in favor of another (the employer), when he had an alternative “less burdensome[a] to reach the same result (need)”.

The second argument pointed out by Minister Barroso would be the violation of the principle of proportionality (which justifies anything!). And, in this case, it points to the possibility of “invalidation of public authority acts when: (i) there is no adequacy between the purpose pursued and the instrument used (adequacy); (ii) the measure is not required or necessary, with an alternative less burdensome means to reach the same result (need ); and (iii) the costs outweigh the benefits — ie, when what is lost is of greater importance than what is gained (proportionality in the strict sense)”.

The minister does not point out what would be the inadequacy of the law, nor does he point out the alternative means (necessity), in violation of the provisions of the sole paragraph of article 20 of the Lindb. The minister points out, however, that the disproportionality would be evident with “(i) the risk of mass layoffs of nursing professionals, notably in the private sector; and (ii) the damage to the maintenance of the supply of beds and other hospital services, including in the SUS”. By this second argument, then, the suspension of the law would also end up benefiting private health entities in general, including those not affiliated to the SUS.

Permission venia. First, it is even ironic that the confederation of companies reveals concern about the risk of higher unemployment. However, to avoid unemployment, it is enough not to fire. And for that, companies do not need to seek the Judiciary (lack of interest). It is enough to respect the fundamental right to employment protection.

At this point (in a precarious judgment), what, at most, one could admit is the granting of an injunction to clarify that the law does not, in principle, have retroactive effect. Therefore, it would not impact ongoing employment contracts, applying only to benefits to new employees, hired after the Law came into force, until further analysis (in the final court) of the provisions of the caput of article 7 of the CF , which ensures the “improvement of the social condition” of the worker (including with retroactive effect), as well as the possible violation of the principle of isonomy by not granting this retroactive effect. Therefore, in this way, there would be no immediate or major financial impact, until a later decision.

Second, in relation to the sector that has an agreement with the SUS, it has already been said that there is an alternative means, which would be the review of the agreements, to maintain financial balance. Therefore, the suspension of the law is unnecessary for this reason.

There remains the protection of the private sector not linked to the SUS. In this case, the minister reveals concern about “maintenance of the supply of beds and other hospital services”. Now, two questions must be asked here. The first is that the public administration has a duty to provide health services. Therefore, if the private sector (not affiliated to the SUS) does not offer or “supply of beds and other hospital services” the alternative is to order the public sector to fill the space left by the private sector, without sacrificing workers’ rights. Therefore, there is an alternative for protecting the health of the population.

On the other hand, the decision that, in order to protect companies, simply prohibits salary increases, is disproportionate. One benefits fully, to the full detriment of the other. And the worst is the interference in the private sector simply to protect companies. Now, as they say, those who do not have competence do not establish themselves. The company assumes the business risk. Therefore, if it does not have the competence to maintain itself, according to its costs, it is certain that its problems are not solved by fully sacrificing the right guaranteed to the worker. What about worker costs?

In other words, in relation to the private sector, it would also only fit, in a precarious judgment, at most, to clarify that the law has no retroactive effect.

In conclusion: it is necessary to correct the decision rendered by Minister Barroso in ADI 7.222, given its mistakes as mentioned above.