Electric Renault Mégane arrives in Brazil on 23 with minutes recharge

We already drove the Renault Mégane E-Tech at the beginning of the year, before it was officially launched in Europe, and at that point the model was already speculated in Brazil. Now, we have official confirmation until the date when the electric SUV will be launched in the national market.

Renault took advantage of the event on electrification that it promotes this week in São Paulo (SP) to announce that the model will arrive on Brazilian streets in the second quarter of 2023. During the presentation, Renault executives confirmed that since the launch of the Mégane E-Tech in March, the brand has already received 30,000 orders in Europe, particularly in France.

The SUV is the first to receive a platform designed to be exclusively electric, the CMF-EV, also used in the Nissan Ariya. The CMF-EV will serve as the basis for another nine electrified cars by 2025.

Mégane is on display at Oca, in Ibirapuera Park, in São Paulo, and on Wednesday (7th) the event will be open to the public. Anyone who can get to know the model up close will be impacted by the front that receives a luminous connection between the headlights and the golden finish below the optics.

Also noteworthy are the hidden front door handles and camouflaged rear door handles next to the glass area, in the style of the Honda HR-V.

The brand decided to bring the version with a larger battery, of 60 kWh, which offers up to 450 km of autonomy and is combined with an electric motor of 220 hp and 30.6 kgfm. According to the automaker, there are up to four levels of regenerative braking and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is done in 7 s. Renault also guarantees that it is possible to recover 100 km of autonomy in just 8 minutes at a fast charging station.

The performance can be credited to the SUV’s low weight: it’s only 1,624 kg – little for an electric car – thanks to solutions such as the use of aluminum in the doors and the high energy density of the batteries.

Inside, the 12” multimedia center facing the driver stands out, favoring the “cockpit” feeling, which is also privileged by the digital instrument panel of the same size. The physical buttons are still present under the multimedia, for quick access to functions such as air conditioning.

