Electricity bill will be cheaper with ICMS reduction

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

From now on, the Brazilian electricity bill should become cheaper, as the electric energy concessionaires must pass on to consumers the decrease in the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS). Thus, those who do not pass on the reduction will have to pay a daily fine of R$ 10 thousand.

The measure was enacted on Tuesday (30) and, according to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, companies must also prove compliance with it, by presenting an example of an invoice sent to consumers by the fifth working day of the month. month following measurement.

Information on amounts charged

The National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) had already established, in July, that companies should prove that the bills sent contained clear information about the amounts charged, including a description of the services provided and the incidence of taxes on each one. However, the pass-through of the reduction was not identified. Thus, the agency determined the penalty of the fine.

Therefore, the reduction of taxes on electricity is part of government measures to curb inflation.

ICMS ceiling

On June 15, Congress approved the project that limits the incidence of ICMS on items such as diesel, gasoline, electricity, communications and public transport. The project was sanctioned by Bolsonaro on the 23rd.

This is just one of the measures created by the federal government to curb high inflation in an election year, as this reduces the government’s popularity with its voters.

According to the text, fuels are now seen as essential and indispensable, which prevents states from charging rates above the general ICMS rate, which varies between 17% and 18%, depending on the location.

Before, fuels and other goods included in the project were considered superfluous. Thus, the ICMS rate reached 30% in some states.

