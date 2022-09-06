Elon Musk Criticizes ‘The Rings of Power’, Says ‘Tolkien Is Rolling Over in His Grave’

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” hit Prime Video last week and had the biggest debut in the platform’s history, but billionaire Elon Musk doesn’t seem to like what he saw.

Musk made negative comments about “The Rings of Power” on his Twitter account, the social network against which he lives a legal battle, where he said on Monday: “Tolkien is turning in his grave”, in reference to the new series of the Prime Video. The billionaire even went further and explained his displeasure.

“Almost every male character so far is a coward, an idiot, or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and likeable,” the disgruntled billionaire said in the tweets below.

Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2022

Admittedly, there are major differences between the series and the work of JRR Tolkien, the author who created Middle-earth. We talk about these differences here.

But despite Elon Musk’s opinion being against “The Rings of Power”, Amazon revealed that the series had the biggest debut in Prime Video history, with 25 million views in the first 24 hours of airing. Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, commented on this success by revealing the audience, something that Amazon never does with its productions.

“In some ways it makes sense that Tolkien’s stories — among the most popular of all time and what many consider the origins of the fantasy genre — brought us to this proud moment. I am grateful to the Tolkien Estate — and our showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay, executive producer Lindsey Weber, cast and crew — for their tireless collaborative efforts and endless creative energy. And it’s the tens of millions of fans watching — as passionate about Middle-earth as we are — that we measure success.”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” arrived on September 1 with the airing of the first two episodes of the series, which is the most expensive in history. The first season alone has a budget of around $465 million, and a second season is already in development.

The third episode of the series arrives next Friday, September 9, on Prime Video.

